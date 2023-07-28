Ice Cube Tells Tucker Carlson: “Mainstream Media Treats Black People Like Ignorant Slaves”

Rap icon and movie star Ice Cube has slammed the mainstream media for treating black people like ‘ignorant slaves’ who will blindly vote Democrat because they are told to.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson, O’Shea Jackson blew the whistle on being blacklisted by Oprah Winfrey and co-hosts of “The View” for being an “independent thinker.”

The rapper pointed out that race is used to divide Americans because the globalist elite make a lot of money from it.

“I tried to go on The View and they wouldn’t have me becauseI am an independent thinker.”

“Some of the co-hosts didn’t want me on.”

“I have been excluded from Oprah.”

“A lot of people make a lot of money off of the races fighting against each other and bickering, and they’re the ones who push it in our face all the time that we’re separate.”

“It seems like you’re stuck in a bad movie and you can’t get out, you can’t find the exit and it continues to play on the screen.”

“That’s what we’re caught in, a never-ending winless battle of race and color and we’re worried about where you’re from.”

“There was a saying in early hiphop, I think Rakim coined this phrase: it ain’t where you’re from, it’s where you at,’ and I think that’s so true.”

Asked by Tucker if it’s crazy to think that racial differences are being “pushed on us” more than in the 1980’s, Cube responded:

“Yes, I think so because in 1986 you had movies and television and it was all scripted and we knew this was a scripted show.”

“But I think now you have so many so-called reality shows that basically push the same thing but in a reality-like setting, so you’ll watch a movie on race and flip the channel.”

“Now you’re watching a somewhat-like documentary reality show that’s highlighting and magnifying race and status and where you belong in this country and where you don’t.”

“We’re highlighting the bad guys here, we’re highlighting the good guys.”

“It’s just always really showing controversy and pitting people against each other.”

“Controversy sells, so they’re not showing people getting along.”

“They want to get to the fighting, the conflict, the throwing of the bottles, the differences.”

Watch: