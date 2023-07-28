mRNA “Vaccines” Have Caused Irreversible Heart Damage to BILLIONS of People – Study

mRNA vaccines have caused irreversible heart defects to billions of people around the world, according to a bombshell new study out of Switzerland.

A single dose of Moderna’s experimental Covid jab caused high levels of troponin, a protein the heart releases when it is injured, in a large number of recipients who participated in the Swiss study.

“Subclinical mRNA vaccine-associated myocardial injury is much more common than estimated based on passive surveillance,” the researchers concluded.

The paper was published last week in the peer-reviewed European Journal of Heart Failure.

Billions of people around the world have received mRNA jabs. The study suggests a large percentage of these people will suffer longterm heart damage as a result.

Unreported Truths reports: The researchers conducted the tests on 777 employees at University Hospital Basel, one of Switzerland’s top medical centers, from December 2021 through February 2022.

The employees had already been scheduled to receive mRNA boosters and were asked if they would undergo a blood test for troponin levels three days later.

In other words, the researchers conducted “active surveillance” on them to trace potential side effects, as opposed to “passive surveillance” vaccine safety systems like the federal government’s VAERS, which depend on patients or doctors to report problems.

The Moderna vaccinees were a healthy group, with an average age of 37 and few preexisting heart problems. About 70 percent were women.

But post-jab blood tests found that 40 of the jab recipients had highly elevated troponin levels, above the 99th percentile for average women or men. About five times as many people had extremely high troponin as should have in a random sample.

After the scientists removed anyone with a plausible non-jab explanation, 22 people – or 1 in 35 of those they tested – remained injured by the Moderna jab.

(Swiss researchers doing the studies American scientists won’t)

The study contained another striking finding.

The researchers reported that 20 of the injured recipients were women, while only two were men. Even adjusting for the fact that more women were tested, women were almost five times as likely to have elevated troponin.

Many large studies have shown that young men are at the highest risk from mRNA-caused myocarditis and pericarditis, or acute heart inflammation, following the jabs. But this study suggests women may be suffering more subtle damage.

Unlike organs such as the liver, the heart cannot regenerate dead muscle tissue. So even a minor cardiac injury can raise the risk for problems years later. In 2016, a long-term study found that people whose troponin levels rose over time had a much higher risk of heart failure and death.

The researchers referred to the damage as “transient.”

That view was somewhat optimistic. The scientists conducted only one follow-up troponin test on the injured people, a day after the first test. The second test showed that many of them, especially those with the highest troponin levels in the first test, had only small declines in their troponin levels.

Without further tests, no one can be sure the declines continued, or how quickly – if ever – troponin levels returned to normal.

(Transient? Maybe.)

In their discussion, the researchers noted that this is the third – and largest – study using blood tests shortly after vaccination to examine post-mRNA heart injury. (The two previous studies took place in Israel and Thailand.) All three papers have shown far higher rates of damage than “passive surveillance” vaccine safety systems.

“Additional active surveillance studies are needed,” they wrote.

But if the last three years are any guide, those studies will not be run in the United States.

Nearly every important finding on mRNA safety has come from researchers based outside the United States – even though Moderna and Pfizer are American companies and the United States administered far more mRNA shots than anywhere else.

When it comes to mRNA safety, American researchers seem to have decided that what they don’t know can’t hurt their careers.

At least they can’t keep the rest of the world from looking for the truth.