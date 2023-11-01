Putin Asks The West: “Who Do You Think You Are?”

In his annual keynote speech at the Valdai Discussion Club, in Sochi this year, Russian president Vladimir Putin accused the US of ‘arrogance’ for telling other countries how to behave.

He said: “All the time, we hear, ‘You must’, ‘You have to’, We’re seriously warning you’.

Global News reports: Putin said Russia saw all civilizations as equal and was ready for “constructive cooperation” while the West, which he accused of having forgotten the meaning of compromise and seeing any country that opposed it as an enemy.

Putin also suggested that the plane crash that killed Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in August was caused by hand grenades detonating inside the aircraft, not by a missile attack.

The private Embraer jet on which Prigozhin was travelling to St. Petersburg crashed north of Moscow on Aug. 23, killing all 10 people on board.