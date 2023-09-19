Confidential Pfizer Report From 2021 Reveals mRNA Jabs Will Kill BILLIONS Worldwide

A newly leaked Pfizer report from 2021 reveals that the Big Pharma giant anticipated that billions of people around the globe would likely die as a result of their deadly mRNA jab.

The mRNA jabs caused thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of reported adverse events, that we know of, just within the few weeks of its release in mid-December 2020. There were also dozens of reported cases of spontaneous abortions and more than 2,000 reports of cardiac disorders within days of the jab being released to the public.

Pfizer received all these reports by the end of February 2021, and the company itself confirmed that its jabs are responsible for the sudden spike in deaths and adverse reactions. Based on this evidence, Pfizer had a responsibility at that time under the law to immediately withdraw the injection and warn the public. But they did no such thing.

Naturalnews.com reports: Instead, Pfizer would go on to inject hundreds of millions of people all around the world with its mRNA injections. And once again, thanks to approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and acceptance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pfizer is once again mass-injecting the public with even more mRNA shots.

Pfizer isn’t just guilty of “manslaughter” – the company is committing GENOCIDE with criminal intent

Had Pfizer immediately withdrawn its mRNA shots at the end of February 2021 after it received all these reports, then the “manslaughter” designation may have been applicable, depending on how the revelation was handled. Because Pfizer has continued to distribute and administer them, this now falls into the category of mass genocide.

“Murder as opposed to manslaughter implies ‘criminal intent,'” reports Global Research. “Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine constitutes a criminal act. From a legal standpoint, it is an ‘act of murder’ applied worldwide to a target population of 8 billion people. So far, more than 60 percent of the world’s population has been COVID-19 vaccinated.”

According to the pharmacovigilance agreement currently in place, Pfizer is fully responsible for managing all post-authorization safety data on behalf of BioNTech, its COVID jab partner, which makes that company complicit in mass genocide as well.

In less than three months following the official launch of Operation Warp Speed by the Trump administration, there was a total of 42,086 case reports (25,379 medically confirmed and 16,707 non-medically confirmed) containing 158,893 events,” Global Research explains.

“Most cases (34,762) were received from United States (13,739), United Kingdom (13,404) Italy (2,578), Germany (1913), France (1506), Portugal (866) and Spain (756); the remaining 7,324 were distributed among 56 other countries.”

Since all of this data is official, and fully outlined in a report from Pfizer itself, it is undeniable. This is not some conspiracy theory, in other words. Based on this, there is now plenty of evidence to formulate legal procedures against not just Pfizer and BioNTech but also government agencies like the FDA and CDC, as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the mass media.

Check out the following interview with Caroline Mailloux of Lux Media and Prof. Michel Chossudovsky as they discuss the “secret” Pfizer report and what the general public can do now to hold Big Pharma, Big Government, and Big Media responsible for perpetrating this mass genocide on the world:

“This is a de facto mea culpa on the part of Pfizer,” Global Research concludes. “Yes, it is a killer vaccine.”

“It is also a mea culpa and treason on the part of corrupt national governments worldwide which are being threatened and bribed by Big Pharma.”