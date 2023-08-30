WWE Championship Wrestler Bray Wyatt Dies Of Heart Attack Aged 36

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestling champion Windham Rotunda, AKA Bray Wyatt, died of a heart attack last Thursday, according to reports,

News of the 36-year-old’s sudden death has stunned the wrestling community after a statement from WWE last week announced that he had “unexpectedly passed.”

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Info Wars reports: Rotunda earlier this month was hospitalized for a heart condition and recommended an external portable defibrillator by a doctor a week before he died.

From TMZ:

According to law enforcement records, obtained by TMZ, Wyatt — real name Windham Rotunda — told his girlfriend he was going to take a nap Thursday, and she became concerned when she heard his alarm going off about an hour later without stopping. The report says Windham was discovered in his bed, not breathing, and was turning blue. Windham’s girlfriend called 911, as her mother attempted CPR … but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Cops spoke with Windham’s immediate family members who said he had COVID in March 2023 and developed heart complications — causing him to have a “weak lower part of his heart.” TMZ’s report corroborated claims made by friends last week. I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues.



There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 25, 2023 Windham reportedly was not wearing the defibrillator device when he passed, though TMZ notes it’s unclear whether it would have saved him. Reports of Rotunda’s untimely death sparked online investigations into whether the relatively young wrestler may have succumbed to the adverse effects of a Covid-19 vaccination – known to cause heart issues like myocarditis and pericarditis in young men – which the WWE recommended, promoted and canned wrestlers for not taking. Did Windham Rotunda who was known as WWE superstar Bray Wyatt take the covid vaccine?

The WWE definitely promoted it. Francis Collins of the NIH promoted it with WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.



🙏for the family



Look at the links below



"I was given permission to reveal that… https://t.co/1NaI2cKVCw pic.twitter.com/oOlFeZVz6L — DrRay (@DrNoMask) August 25, 2023 Shot ✌️. #Vaccinated https://t.co/vspRK5qqIk pic.twitter.com/UjvQxCX5zQ — Triple H (@TripleH) April 14, 2021

Do you see the correlation here? Triple H, suffers a heart attack, Jerry Lawler suffers a stroke, and now Bray Wyatt dies suddenly after dealing with Covid-19 for the last 5 months. They all took the Pfizer vaccine. And yet, this will be swept under the rug, and completely… pic.twitter.com/qz7rE8OYtu — The Raging Deplorable (@uma_johnny) August 25, 2023