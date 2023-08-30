‘We Are Speeding Towards Assassination’: Tucker Warns ‘They’ Will Do Anything To Stop Trump Being President Again

Independent news anchor Tucker Carlson has warned “they” will do anything to stop Trump becoming president again, and that we are “speeding towards assassination.”

The former Fox News host appeared on the Tuesday edition of the Adam Carolla show and mapped out a disturbing future in which the global elite refuse to allow the American people to exercise their democratic right and return Trump to the White House.

Asked by Carolla if the global elite will allow Trump to be re-elected, Tucker said “No, of course not. I mean, look, if, you know, they protested him, they called him names. He won anyway.

“They impeached him twice on ridiculous pretenses,” he continued. “They fabricated a lot about what happened on January 6 in order to impeach him again. It didn’t work. He came back.

“Then they indicted him. It didn’t work. He became more popular. Then they indicted him three more times. And every single time his popularity rose.

“If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest. Then you go to impeachment. Now you go to indictment and none of them work. What’s next?

“I mean, you know, graph it out, man! We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously, and no one will say that! But I don’t, I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion.

“You know what it been like. They have decided, permanent Washington. Both parties have decided that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them, they just can’t have it.“

Tucker Carlson also discussed the possibility of Trump being assassinated by the global elite during an interview with the man himself last week.

Trump skipped a debate moderated by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum to appear on Carlson’s Twitter/X show in an interview that was simulcast on Real America’s Voice.

In one exchange, Trump and Carlson discussed the possibility that Trump’s own Justice Department was an accessory to the murder of Jeffrey Epstein — which Carlson then reveals is an amuse bouche for the main course of Trump potentially being taken out by a mysterious “they”: