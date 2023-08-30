Hungary’s Orban Warns “World War 3 Is Knocking On The Door”

During Tucker Carlson’s recent visit to Budapest he gave a speech apologizing for the “disgusting” behavior of the US Ambassador to Hungary

The former Fox News anchor then sat down with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to find out what was really going on in Ukraine.

Orbán is Hungary’s longest-serving prime minister and he probably knows a thing or two about Russia and Ukraine (a country with which shares a border with Hungary).

He said the Russian invasion of Ukraine “would not have been possible” under Donald Trump, who had “the best foreign policy of the recent several decades.”

Orbán also called the claim that Ukraine is winning the war “a lie”

When asked about the fact that American media continue to claim that ‘Ukraine is winning’ the war, Orbán said: “It is not just a misunderstanding, it is a lie It’s impossible. Everybody who’s in politics and who understands the logic, the figures, the data – no way…”

Ep. 20 Hungary shares a border with Ukraine. We traveled to Budapest to speak with the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán. pic.twitter.com/LOzpMrQNIz — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 29, 2023

InfoWars reports: He suggests that the Biden administration misunderstands Russia, and attempting to remove Putin could lead to dangerous instability.