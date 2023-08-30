Muslim Call To Prayer Can Now Be Publicly Broadcast In NYC Without A Permit

New York City issued new guidance this week allowing mosques to broadcast the Muslim call to prayer on Friday afternoons between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm…. despite the noise ordinances in surrounding neighborhoods.
The call to prayer will also be broadcast during sunset prayers during the entire month of Ramadan.
TGP reports: Muslims pray five times a day between sun rise and sun down.
“Today we are cutting red tape and saying clearly if you are a mosque or house of worship of any kind, you do not have to apply for a permit to amplify your call to Friday prayer. You are free to live your faith in NYC,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.
“In NYC, every religion will be respected and treated equally,” Fabien Levy, Deputy Mayor for Comms to Eric Adams said.
CNN reported:
According to the city, the guidance also allows the call to prayer to be broadcast in the evenings during Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community.
The new initiative, launched by the NYPD, clarifies the call to prayer is allowed in New York City and “not prohibited despite sound restrictions in city neighborhoods,” the release said.
