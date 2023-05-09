Fox News Admits Dominion Ordered Them To Fire Tucker Carlson

Fox News fired Tucker Carlson at the behest of Dominion Voting Systems, according to an Axios report.

A letter written by Carlson’s attorney Bryan Freedman claims Fox News employees and even “Rupert Murdoch himself” are guilty of fraud and breach of contract for breaking promises to Carlson “intentionally and with reckless disregard for the truth.”

Per Axios:

The lawyers accuse Fox executives — which two sources say are Dinh and Murdoch — of making “material representations,” or promises, to Carlson that were intentionally broken, constituting fraud. Notably, the letter alleges Fox broke an agreement with Carlson not to leak his private communications to the media and not to use Carlson’s private messages “to take any adverse employment action against him.” Multiple outlets have reported on Carlson’s redacted communications from pre-trial discovery documents and have suggested that they led to his ousting. The letter also alleges Fox broke promises not to settle with Dominion Voting Systems “in a way which would indicate wrongdoing” on the part of Carlson and not to take any actions in a settlement that would harm Carlson’s reputation.

Infowars.com reports: The letter claims he was told by a Fox board member he was fired as part of the network’s settlement with Dominion.

“Carlson was told by a member of the Fox board that he was taken off the air as part of the Dominion settlement, two sources briefed on a conversation told Axios,” the report states.

If that allegation is true, Fox breached its contract because it created “additional terms of Carlson’s employment that were then broken by the company,” the lawyers argued.

“These actions not only breached the covenant of good faith and fair dealing in the Agreement, but give rise to claims for breach of contract, and intentional and negligent misrepresentation,” the letter says.

Fox News and Dominion both denied Carlson’s firing had anything to do with the $787.5 million lawsuit settlement.

Donald Trump, Jr. noted that if the report that Dominion talked Fox into firing Tucker is true, red states must move to ban Dominion from administering its elections.

“Whoa. If it’s true that Dominion forced Fox to fire Tucker, every red state legislator in America should move to ban them from administering their elections. No company that makes such partisan, ideological demands can be trusted to run impartial ballot counting,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Whoa. If it’s true that Dominion forced Fox to fire Tucker, every red state legislator in America should move to ban them from administering their elections. No company that makes such partisan, ideological demands can be trusted to run impartial ballot counting. https://t.co/dbTb9TSeL5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 9, 2023

Carlson announced Tuesday that he would be launching a new version of his longtime show on Twitter.

This comes days after reports that Carlson was in talks with Twitter CEO Elon Musk to form a sort of media alliance to take on Fox News ahead of the 2024 election.