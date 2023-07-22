Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Caught Smoking Crack on Balcony While Visiting President’s Son

Hunter Biden visited his ‘sugar brother’ lawyer Kevin Morris this week – who was photographed smoking crack from his Hollywood balcony.

The drug-addled First Son took a trip from his Malibu home to the Pacific Palisades on Thursday to visit his attorney, after agreeing to plead guilty to federal tax crimes last month.

While Hunter was at his attorney’s house, Morris was caught by photographers on a balcony in plain view of the public street smoking crack.

Seeing his attorney rip from a crack pipe might bring unwanted flashbacks for the First Son, who photographed and videoed himself using copious amounts of crack cocaine on weeks-long benders for years, material from his ‘Laptop from Hell‘ shows.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: One of the criminal charges against Hunter is lying on a 2018 federal gun form that he was not an illicit drug user, when he admitted in his memoir to being a crack addict.

It is not clear what substance was in Morris’s bong, and recreational marijuana use is legal in California. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 60-year-old Hollywood attorney is known for his hard-driving tactics and high-profile cases, but appeared relaxed on the sunny balcony in a purple short-sleeved shirt.

Hunter arrived in the afternoon in a black SUV, escorted by Secret Service bodyguards and dressed in a blue shirt, jeans and aviator sunglasses favored by both him and his father. He was greeted at the Los Angeles home by a woman in a yellow floral dress.

The visit came after Senator Chuck Grassley published a copy of an FBI report detailing claims by a trusted informant that Joe Biden and Hunter received $10million in bribes from Ukrainian gas company owner Mykola Zlochevsky.

On Friday DailyMail.com revealed that the FBI also corroborated parts of the informant’s story in 2020, according to a source close to the federal probe.

Morris made a fortune representing the creators of TV show South Park in a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS in 2021.

He was dubbed Hunter’s ‘sugar brother’ after he agreed to loan the First Son a reported $2.8million to pay off his tax debts and joined his legal team amid criminal and congressional investigations.

He has also represented a host of Hollywood heavyweights including Ellen DeGeneres, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey and Chris Rock.

Morris is currently suing right wing nonprofit Marco Polo and its founder, former Donald Trump White House staffer Garrett Ziegler, who has been investigating the Biden family.

The attorney accused Ziegler and his nonprofit of harassment, invasion of privacy and ‘criminal impersonation’ in court documents filed in Los Angeles.

In text messages published last year by DailyMail.com, Morris appeared to lose his cool with a Marco Polo operative who posed as a potential ally willing to help Hunter’s legal team – calling the trickster a ‘f***ing moron,’ adding: ‘I’m going to take all your money’ and ‘I know where you live’.

Morris also allegedly dabbled in clandestine tricks to get information out of Hunter’s enemies.

The attorney was accused of lying to get on to the film set of My Son Hunter, a movie designed to show Biden in the worst possible light with tales of his drug use, partying and allegedly corrupt business deals.

He flew on a private plane to Serbia where the movie was being filmed claiming he wanted to interview the producers for a documentary he claimed to be making about Biden’s corruption, My Son Hunter producer Phelim McAleer said.

McAleer claimed at the time: ‘Now that I know of his representation of Hunter Biden, his questions while they were filming suddenly make a lot of sense. I thought he was just making a documentary but now it appears he was deceptively spying for his client Hunter Biden.’

The filmmakers claim that Morris was particularly interested in the contents of the movie – including what sources they had for their information and what they knew about how Hunter’s laptop came into the hands of the media.

Morris was reportedly behind attempts last year to push friendly media organizations to question the provenance of Hunter’s abandoned laptop – despite DailyMail.com’s authentication of the hard drive using top cyber forensics experts in early 2021, and later verification by the Washington Post, New York Times and CBS.

The more proactive legal strategy reportedly caused anxiety at the White House, sources told CNN, with the President’s aides preferring Hunter to stay quiet and lay low.