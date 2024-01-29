WEF Unveils ‘Flying Microchips’ That Can Detect ‘Thought Crimes’ and ‘Disable Your Brain’

The World Economic Forum in Davos has unveiled the latest technology designed to surveil populations, monitor for thought crimes and alter human behavior – with or without your consent.

As NPR report, it’s “neither a bird nor a plane, but a winged microchip as small as a grain of sand that can be carried by the wind as it monitors such things as pollution levels or the spread of airborne diseases.”

As usual, the manipulative mainstream media is only giving their audience half the story.

But strap yourself in because we’ve got the WEF-funded scientists at Northwestern University admitting on video what the real agenda behind the groundbreaking technology really is.

Citing nature as inspiration, a team of engineers at Northwestern University have developed the first flying microchip. Unfortunately for humanity, this incredible feat of engineering is going to be put to an evil use by the global elite in their war on humanity.

Did you catch that? They are actually admitting these flying microchips which are no larger than a grain of sand will be used for disease monitoring and population surveillance.

And you thought the elite were authoritarian during the Covid pandemic?

The elite are determined to play god and alter the human body so it is no surprise they think they have beaten biology by developing functional surveillance devices so small they will be undetectable to the naked eye.

The elites are hell bent on enslaving us in their techno-communist utopia. Enslaving us via a total surveillance control grid involving flying microchips the size of a grain of sand is only part of the plan.

They also want to go under the skin.

A patent granted to Bill Gates awarded the self-appointed world health czar the“exclusive right” to computerize human bodies and use them as local wireless networks.

The human body is a vibrating, throbbing, pulsing gateway of tubes and tunnels, filled with electrolytes and all capable of transmitting information, the lifeblood of the internet and the 21st century. Now it has emerged that Gates’ Microsoft was granted “exclusive rights” to this ability of the body to act as a computer network.

If this sounds too much like science fiction, then you are welcome to check this out for yourself. Microsoft was awarded US Patent 6,754,472, which is titled: Method and apparatus for transmitting power and data using the human body.

It really should be science fiction. Did anybody consult you about whether you are willing to hand over the exclusive rights to your body to Bill Gates?

Of course the answer is no. But Gates does not care. According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Gates has a “God-like willingness to experiment with the lives of lesser humans.”

Kennedy Jr. goes on to warn that Bill Gates has used his money to systematically purchase “powers exceeding, in some respects, those wielded by presidents” and is using these powers to experiment on human beings like “guinea pigs“.

Civil liberties groups have also expressed outrage over Gates’s move to patent the human body. “Body parts, in this case skin, should not be in any way patentable,” said Jim Thomas of the ETC group, which monitors developments in technology. “There are big questions here about whether individuals will be able to refuse this technology if it is used in, for example, tracking devices.”

The people of the world are rejecting the New World Order in their droves, but there is support for Gates from the globalist elite with whom he is working hand-in-hand.

The prophet of Davos, Yuval Noah Harari, says there is no question that individuals will have no say whatsoever about whether their bodies will be used in this technology. According to Harari, “The designer of life will no longer be god, the WEF are going to be the designers of the future of life.”

Harari is well-known to be fluent in blasphemy, but even by his low standards this is shocking.

Harari also explains why Gates’ patent on the human body is so important. Gates was at the forefront of the computer science revolution, according to Harari, and he is also at the forefront of “the revolution in the biological sciences.” And guess what? According to Harari, Bill Gates’ two revolutions are about to merge in one big scientific experiment.

You heard it from the horse’s mouth. The WEF are determined to join Bill Gates in experimenting on you and your family.

Conveniently, just this week, the FDA changed the law so that informed consent is no longer necessary for clinical trials.

Could they make their intentions any more obvious?

It’s time to break free from the shackles imposed on us by the global elite and defeat their plans for techno-communist transhumanism before its too late.

Watch: