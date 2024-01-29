WHO Chief Warns Independent Media Spreads So Much Truth It’s Hurting NWO Agenda

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that independent media outlets are thwarting the agenda of the New World Order because they spread too much truth.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus admitted recently that the elites’ goal of achieving “security and equity” for people around the world is “not easy” due to “fake news, lies and conspiracy theories.” In other worse, the totalitarian hell being rolled out by the globalist elites is being slowed down by independent media outlets.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

🚨 WE ARE WINNING!!! pic.twitter.com/HOZAoO9xxs — Modern Warfare with Alex Jones (@AlexJonesMW3) January 28, 2024

Infowars.com reports: Tedros went on to claim the concept of the WHO taking over the sovereignty of nations by imposing lockdowns or vaccine mandates is “fake news, lies and conspiracy theories” and “completely false.”

“The agreement will give WHO no such powers,” he added.

The WHO director-general continued, saying they “cannot allow this historic agreement to be sabotaged by those who spread lies” and called on support from WHO nations in countering the “lies.”

Infowars founder Alex Jones, one of the people who has derailed the WHO agenda, wrote on X Sunday, “Every thing the UN told us during their Covid power grab was a lie. Now they are upset that everyone hates them. The head of the WHO should face Nuremberg style trials for crimes against humanity. They are hyping the release of a new virus to spark more panic and pass the new UN pandemic treaty. We are in a race against time. Only together can we stop the next attack.”

Every thing the UN told us during their Covid power grab was a lie. Now they are upset that everyone hates them. The head of the WHO should face Nuremberg style trials for crimes against humanity. They are hyping the release of a new virus to spark more panic and pass the new UN… https://t.co/fNBFc4xZRD — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 28, 2024

GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump also recently blasted the WHO, telling Americans it has “become nothing more than a corrupt globalist scam paid for by the United States but owned and controlled by China.”