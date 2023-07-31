Globalist Lula da Silva Bans Guns in Brazil: ‘The Gov’t Will Be Your Sole Source for Safety’

Young Global Leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has issued a blanket-wide ban on all firearms in Brazil, declaring that the government will now be Brazilians sole source for safety.

The new gun decree introduces strict restrictions based on World Economic Forum policies for disarming citizens around the globe. The new law prevents civilians from acquiring firearms and prohibits citizens from buying .38, .40, .45, ACP, and 9mm caliber guns. Lula has also outlawed the purchasing of semi-automatic firearms.

Those who possess firearms will have to surrender them to the State or face arrest.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Bolsonaro’s gun policy brought positive results for Brazil. Recently, data from the Brazilian Public Security Forum indicated a 2.4% reduction in the number of violent deaths in the country, dropping from 48.4 thousand victims to 47.5 thousand victims.

Despite the positive numbers, Lula has chosen an aggressive gun control policy. His favorable stance towards left-wing dictatorships in Venezuela and Nicaragua has raised concerns among citizens who own firearms, as they fear the dangers of totalitarianism with these gun control policies in Brazil.