Dr. Fauci’s Closest Aide Found Guilty of ‘Criminal Misconduct’

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s closest aide was found guilty of ‘criminal misconduct’ on Wednesday by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

According to a memo issued by Congress, Dr. David Morens acted in bad faith by falsifying several federal COVID-19 records on behalf of his boss Dr. Fauci:

WASHINGTON D.C. — “Today, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released a staff memorandum titled ‘Allegations of Wrongdoing and Illegal Activity by Dr. David Morens, Senior Advisor to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases former-Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci.‘ This memo presents overwhelming evidence from Dr. Morens’s own email that he engaged in serious misconduct and potentially illegal actions while serving as a Senior Advisor to Dr. Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic. The memo includes previously unreleased email correspondence, obtained by subpoena, that incriminates Dr. Morens in undermining the operations of the U.S. government, unlawfully deleting federal COVID-19 records, using a personal email to avoid the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and repeatedly acting unbecoming of a federal employee. Further, the memo reveals new emails suggesting Dr. Fauci was aware of Dr. Morens’s nefarious behavior and may have even engaged in federal records violations himself.”

Infowars.com reports: Discussing the revelations in a Fox News segment this week, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) explained, “It’s a felony to destroy records. It’s a felony to destroy evidence. And, so without question, Morens has admitted in his emails that he was destroying evidence. And, he says in all likelihood Tony Fauci was too. Essentially David Morens is Anthony Fauci’s Michael Cohen. He’s the fixer. He’s the guy that is the backchannel… He’s taking information that can be shredded and destroyed to Anthony Fauci outside of the system.”

It's a felony to destroy records. It's a felony to destroy evidence. Without question, Morens has admitted in his emails that he was destroying evidence. David Morens is Anthony Fauci's Michael Cohen, he's the fixer. pic.twitter.com/vq9P1XoxPy — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 22, 2024

Senator Paul said he’s also sending a letter to the Department of Justice recommending prosecution for Morens.

Jesse Watters Primetime also covered the story, describing how Dr. Morens deleted emails to avoid them being publicly revealed.

BREAKING: Bombshell messages revealing Dr. Fauci’s top adviser bragging about making emails disappear. pic.twitter.com/MiWFsPa982 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 22, 2024

Check out some of the incriminating emails in question below: