FAA Issues Urgent Safety Alert: Hundreds of Boeing Jets Might Explode Mid-Air

Fact checked by The People's Voice Community
May 23, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
FAA warns hundreds of Boeing jets are going to explode mid air any day now.
LinkedInRedditTelegram

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that hundreds of Boeing 777 jets operated by major airlines are liable to explode mid-air due to a fatal flaw in the aircraft’s design.

This flaw, rooted in an electrical issue, poses a risk of a mass casualty event if the aircraft’s wing fuel tanks were to ignite and explode, a recent investigation by Daily Mail has discovered.

The FAA highlighted this concern in an urgent notice issued on March 25, 2024, which revealed that an “electrostatic discharge” near the center-wing fuel tanks could act as an ignition source, leading to a fatal fire or explosion.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:Boeing has been given a deadline until May 9 to address these issues, although their response remains pending. The proposed fix involves the installation of new electrical bonding and grounding measures around the air intake system near the center-wing fuel tanks.

JOIN OUR FORUM!

According to the FAA, this fix would cost less than $698,000 for all affected aircraft within the U.S., with individual parts priced at merely $98 per plane.

The urgency of these repairs was underscored by a recent testimony from whistleblower Sam Salehpour during Senate hearings. Salehpour accused Boeing of compromising on safety standards and using unapproved techniques during the assembly of the 777 jets.

He described witnessing workers using improper methods to align parts, sometimes resorting to physically jumping on components to fit them into place.

Daily Mail reported:

Less than two weeks after the order’s May 9 deadline, one 73-year-old was dead and 23 more were injured when nearby lightning and electrical storms led to ‘sudden extreme turbulence’ for a Singapore Airlines flight onboard a 777.

That death and the FAA warning join controversies already swirling the aerospace giant and its ‘triple seven’ aircrafts — including Senate testimony by a whistleblower who has accused Boeing of taking shortcuts when building the 777.

the FAA’s March 25, 2024 ‘airworthiness directive’ to Boeing has raised new concerns about the 777 series of aircraft, which are among the bestselling long haul aircraft in the world and the first commercial jets designed entirely by computer.

The nitrogen enriched air distribution system (NEADS), which helps keep combustible oxygen away from the plane’s jet fuel, according to the FAA, ‘was installed without a designed electrical bond […] in the center wing tank.’

Five models of the ‘triple sevens’ were called out by the FAA’s order, including the Boeing 777F, 777–200, –200LR, –300, and the –300ER, which was the exact model involved in this Monday’s fatal Singapore Airlines incident.

Read more here.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
About Sean Adl-Tabatabai 17793 Articles
Having cut his teeth in the mainstream media, including stints at the BBC, Sean witnessed the corruption within the system and developed a burning desire to expose the secrets that protect the elite and allow them to continue waging war on humanity. Disturbed by the agenda of the elites and dissatisfied with the alternative media, Sean decided it was time to shake things up. Knight of Joseon (https://joseon.com)
Facebook Twitter