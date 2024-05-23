Election Watchdog Warns Millions of Illegals Will Be Able To Vote This November

An election watchdog in America has warned that millions of illegal aliens will be able to take advantage of several loopholes which will allow them to vote in this November’s Presidential election.

According to True the Vote Founder Catherine Engelbrecht, many non-citizens will be able to illegally cast ballots because there are no effective measures in place to stop them from doing so.

Naturalnews.com reports: Title 18 of U.S. Code 611 says that it is unlawful for aliens to vote unless… “(c) (3) the alien reasonably believed at the time of voting in violation of such subsection that he or she was a citizen of the United States.” In other words, if they believe they are American citizens but are unable to provide proof of this when they register to vote, they can still vote as long as they sign a sworn statement that they are citizens.

When you consider the influx of illegal aliens that have come across our borders since Biden became president – we don’t actually know how many because a lot of them are unaccounted for, but it’s at least 10 million at the southern border – it’s pretty easy to see how such a huge subset of voters has the power to completely change the outcome of the election.

Unfortunately, the system here makes it fairly easy for people who aren’t citizens to make their way onto election rolls, and tracking them can be challenging. Moreover, the Biden administration has actually made it easier for this to happen thanks to its abuse of asylum laws and humanitarian parole programs. We don’t have a national database tracking illegals who could register to vote or those whose identities might be used by others wishing to vote.

If we can’t even track the illegals who have made their way into the U.S., how are we going to be able to track the numbers who get onto state voter rolls? Oversight is at the local and state levels, and many are simply not up to the task. It’s worth noting that some illegals and non-citizens might end up on voter registration rolls even without doing so intentionally to subvert our laws.

Just the Facts conducted a study involving 2022 Census records that found as many as 27 percent of non-citizens have registered to vote illegally – and 16 percent of them are believed to have voted in the national elections in 2008.

How are illegals voting in U.S. elections?

Section 611 of Title 18 isn’t the only way illegals are voting. Some are able to vote simply by checking off the “register to vote” box when they apply for a driver’s license. There are some illegals who misrepresent their citizenship status deliberately in order to vote, while others reply to organizations that mail out absentee ballot request forms or voter registration forms and fall through the cracks.

There are many issues at play here muddying the waters, such as legal cases that pave the way for non-citizen voting. For example, some groups file claims of voter suppression and carry out politicized legal maneuvering that blocks efforts to clean up voter rolls and protect the integrity of our democracy.

There are also jurisdictions that permit non-citizens to vote in some local elections, which can create confusion for non-citizens and result in them showing up to vote for federal elections – and sometimes getting away with it. In addition, there have been reports of NGOs tasked with settling illegals encouraging them to vote. Since the vast majority of them vote for Democrats, it’s not surprising Biden has been so reluctant to secure our borders.