Dr. Naomi Wolf: mRNA Is About ‘Destroying Women and Babies’ and ‘Emasculating Men’

Dr. Naomi Wolf has warned that mRNA COVID shots are about “destroying women and babies” and “emasculating men.”

In a recent discussion with Alex Jones, Dr. Naomi Wolf expressed serious concerns regarding the impact of COVID-19 vaccines on reproduction, particularly in women and babies.

In Pfizer’s own documents, the pharmaceutical giant focused more on researching the effects of the vaccine on sex and reproduction than on its impact on the lungs.

This is odd, considering that COVID is a respiratory virus.

And what the Pfizer documents reveal, along with medical studies, about the impact on fertility is alarming:

The lipid nanoparticles accumulate in the ovaries.

Severe menstrual and hormonal dysregulation.

The lipid nanoparticles can cross the placenta.

The shots affect sperm production and motility for a period of time.

Pfizer’s documents advise vaccinated men to use two reliable forms of contraception with unvaccinated women, suggesting a shedding risk.

The lipid nanoparticles degrade the testes of baby boys in utero. “So we don’t even know if the babies of vaccinated moms will grow up to be normal men.”

Dr. Kimberly Biss has also noted that the miscarriage rate in the Pfizer trials was “80 PERCENT” and that “they knew that.”