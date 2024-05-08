AstraZeneca Withdraws Its Covid Jab Worldwide

Astra Zeneca is withdrawing its Covid ‘vaccine’ globally months after admitting that it could could cause life threatening injuries.

The big pharma giant recently admitted in court documents that its vaccine, initially called Covishield, could cause rare side effects like blood clots and low blood platelet counts.

Their admission came after the company had been slapped with a class action lawsuit in the UK which claimed that the vaccine had caused at least 81 deaths and hundreds of severe injuries.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Independent reports: The British-Swedish drugmaker has already withdrawn its EU marketing authorisation for the vaccine, branded Vaxzevria since 2021. The authorisation is the approval to market a drug in EU’s member states. The withdrawal was due to a “surplus of available updated vaccines” against new variants of the novel coronavirus, the company said.

The application to withdraw the vaccine from the EU was made on 5 March and came into effect on 7 May.

The admission came after the company was slapped with a class action lawsuit in the UK which claimed that the vaccine had caused deaths and severe injuries and sought damages up to £100m for about 50 victims.

“It is admitted that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTS. The causal mechanism is not known,” AstraZeneca said in court documents in February, the newspaper reported.

TTS is Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome, which is characterised by blood clots and low blood platelet counts in humans.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine was developed in collaboration with Oxford University and produced by the Serum Institute of India. It was widely administered in over 150 countries, including Britain and India.

Remember this: