Mainstream Media Now Claims People Who Want To Have Babies Are ‘Far Right’

The mainstream media now claims that people who want to reproduce are overwhelming likely to be “far right white nationalists.”

A new report by far-left Politico warns that human reproduction is an “obsession” of white supremacists.

Infowars.com reports: The article focuses on a recent natal convention , and states that “The far right is so obsessed with making babies, they just held a whole conference about it.”

The far right is so obsessed with making babies, they just held a whole conference about it.



Behind the scenes at the first “NatalCon” ⬇️https://t.co/kLHHmetUNr — POLITICO (@politico) April 28, 2024

They are even using a political term for this ‘movement’, Natalism.

Wikipedia says the term Natalism (also called pronatalism or the pro-birth position) dates from 1971, and “is an ideology that promotes the reproduction of human life as an important objective of being human and advocates high birthrate.”

Apparently it’s no longer just a fact that the reproduction of human life is an important objective of being human. After all, if there is no reproduction of human life, there is no being human to be had.

The Politico piece, written by Gaby Del Valle, who “is a reporter whose work focuses on immigration, surveillance and the far right,” makes light of the fact that global fertility rates are in a tailspin.

It reads, “The threat, we are told here this weekend, is existential, biological, epoch-defining. Economies will fail, civilizations will fall, and it will all happen because people aren’t having enough babies.”

It goes on to argue that the people attending the ‘NatalCon’ are more concerned with “a total social overhaul” and “breeding a new majority — one that looks and sounds just like them.”

It suggests that concerns over higher instances of divorce, the break down of the traditional family in modern society and the rise of ideologies like transgenderism are just a part of “liberal democracy,” and that those concerned about them impacting the global human population and society as a whole are just being a bit silly.

“In recent years, various factions of the old and the new right have coalesced around the idea that babies might be the cure for everything that’s wrong with society,” Del Valle writes, going on to intimate that really these ‘natalists’ are just bigoted and anti-immigration, and that immigration is really the way to solve the decline in birth rates.

She then throw in some “white supremacy” stuff for no reason other than to disingenuously conflate it with people who think having babies is a good thing.

The piece then insinuates that problems such as microplastics contributing to declining sperm counts, endocrine disruptors being present in water and birth control pills having detrimental effects on women’s fertility are all just conspiracy theories because they’re amplified by people who have X accounts… or something.

The article then goes on to basically suggest that those advocating an increase in people having babies only want certain kinds of people, specifically white conservative people, to have babies and that, essentially they’re all far right racists.

Incredible.

As we highlighted earlier, the fertility rate in the US HAS fallen to an all time low, as recorded by the CDC, and continues to decline at a rate of around 2 percent every year.

In 1960, the US total fertility rate was 3.65 births per woman. In 2023 it was 1.6. The average fertility rate needed to maintain the population is 2.1 children for every woman.

That’s not a conspiracy theory.

A major study published in scientific journal The Lancet earlier this year found that the global population will start to fall within decades due to vastly reduced fertility rates and may never recover.

The study found that the global fertility rate is currently 2.23, hovering only just above the replacement rate.

Commenting on the study, its co-author Dr Natalia Bhattacharjee said declining fertility rates “will completely reconfigure the global economy and the international balance of power and will necessitate reorganising societies.”

It’s not a bunch of “far right” people at a nerdy conference making it up.

you could say the entire human race is obsessed with the same — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TippingOddsLV) April 28, 2024

Who knew the far right had the same impulses as other mammals — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) April 29, 2024

The author of this article is both a partisan mass illegal migration activist AND can’t even seem to hold down a steady job in that industry, which rewards even the most mediocre… pic.twitter.com/HEkdh6nveu — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) April 28, 2024

Reproduction is now a "far right" thing? — Rosie's Girl (@rosiesgirll) April 28, 2024

Ah yes. The concept of creating the next generation. How extreme — Riley (@pathforward327) April 28, 2024

You did the meme lmao pic.twitter.com/0P0s5PRvSI — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) April 29, 2024

So, now doing the thing we literally exist as organisms to do is 'far-right.'



That's news to me. — Matt (@mattunc2003) April 28, 2024

Trying to make having babies sound sinister? 😂 — Awake, not Woke (@Doembon) April 29, 2024

The far left is so obsessed with killing babies, it's the only issue they care about. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 28, 2024

You understand if new people aren’t born the human race ceases to exist? — Melissa 🐝 (@patriot_melissa) April 28, 2024

Imagine writing this article while thinking the advocacy of babies is somehow untowards. — Captain Crash (@MrCaptainCrash) April 28, 2024

The left has become too self-centered, narcissistic, and short-term pleasure seeking to even consider the sacrifices involved with raising children. That's why the red/blue fertility gap is already enormous and growing. pic.twitter.com/c2z5WWsEnS — Helot 🚩 (@Helot_) April 28, 2024

You people are really strange. What don’t you like about babies? — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) April 28, 2024

We're going to keep having them and there's nothing you can do about it. Enjoy genetic suicide! — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) April 28, 2024