Trump Proven Right: Evidence Shows Millions of Ballots Being Sabotaged

2024 presidential Candidate and 45th President Donald Trump has been proven right yet again after new evidence emerged this weekend proving that millions of ballots were destroyed during the 2022 election.

A new video reveals the true extent of Maricopa County’s secret machine tampering, where they reprogrammed the voting machines on October 14th, 17th, and 18th so that a whopping 59% of them would fail when Republican voters came in to vote on Election Day.

This is irrefutable evidence in Kari Lake’s stolen election contest. Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told reporters that “this evidence would support our allegation that this election was rigged.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Maricopa County was reprogramming its machines after they were already certified! The real “errors” occurred on Election Day, when the machines failed to tabulate ballots, causing massive lines, wait times, and disenfranchisement of Republican Election Day voters who turned out three times as much as Democrats.

This video cites Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett’s declaration, where he attests under oath that “Beginning on October 14th and occurring through October 18th, Maricopa County installed the new memory cards that had the certified Election Program. Due to the reformatting, the logs from the memory cards would have a start date of either October 14, 17, or 18.”

In the video below, County employees can be seen breaking into sealed equipment, removing the already programmed memory cards, and replacing them with reprogrammed cards.

In the next video, on October 14th, these reprogrammed machines can be seen jamming as employees test them, just as they did on Election Day. Still, the County claims this testing was not done in secret, despite no public warning, oversight, or media presence, nor was it testing.

Additionally, this illegal testing occurred with no documentation or logging of tamper-evident seals in violation of the Elections Procedures Manual and the law.

These criminals have been caught!

Watch below:

Kari Lake War Room tweeted the full video, stating,

On October 14th, 17th & 18th, Maricopa County performed secret testing on the tabulators This was AFTER the legally required Logic & Accuracy test 260 of 446 tabulators failed They were used on election day anyway. Where 59% failed This is the story of a sabotage.

DC Draino retweeted Kari Lake War Room commenting,

Maricopa County election officials illegally broke into sealed election machines and installed reprogrammed memory cards.

BREAKING New *video evidence* of Maricopa election officials illegally breaking into sealed election machines after they were tested, reprogramming memory cards, and reinstalling them 59% of these machines would shut down on election day in GOP areas They’ve been CAUGHT

The Gateway Pundit spoke with a Kari Lake attorney on Sunday who described this as illegal activity by Maricopa County.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell tried to sanction Kari Lake’s attorneys over these claims, but here’s the proof!

The Gateway Pundit reported that Kari Lake plans to appeal the bogus ruling. Lake said in a recent press conference she will “continue pushing our case to the United States Supreme Court.”