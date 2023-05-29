EU Threatens To Arrest Elon Musk if He Doesn’t Censor Independent Media

EU officials have warned that Elon Musk will be arrested and imprisoned if he fails to censor independent media outlets and users who share ‘fake news’ on Twitter.

“You can run but you can’t hide,” European Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted to Musk on Friday, following reports that Twitter had abandoned the EU’s “voluntary” disinformation “code of practice.”

Twitter will be legally required to ‘fight disinformation’ in the EU starting from August 25th, and will be fined up to 6% of a company’s annual revenue if it fails to do so, according to Breton.

Infowars.com reports: The code of practice on disinfo is a voluntary set of rules that includes the tracking of political advertising, stopping the monetization of disinformation (like Covid originating in a lab? Questions over vaccine efficacy? Hunter Biden’s laptop? Masks? Joe Biden having ‘probably inappropriate’ showers with his daughter?).

Twitter is one of eight social media platforms which falls under the scope of the DSA – which includes Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Snapchat.

Breton has threatened to personally hold Musk to account for failure to comply.