Union Jack Flag Thrown To Ground For Getting in Way Of London’s ‘LGBT Pride’ Flag Display

British workers were filmed last week as they tore down a Union Jack flag and threw it to the ground because it had got in the way of an “LGBT pride” flag display in London’s Regent Street.

It would appear that someone somehow attached the national UK flag to one of the many Pride flags that have been hung up on London’s Regent Street or it had been left there following a previous display for King Charles’ coronation.

Either way, its removal provoked outrage online.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Wow… Can’t believe they just tossed it to the ground like that. Blatant disrespect. SMH 👎🏽 — Lou Dogg (@LouFrogg) June 12, 2023

Summit News reported: The person who filmed the video is heard telling the workmen “you’re taking the wrong f***ing flag down mate,” to which one of the workmen replies “you think I don’t know that?” and another concurs “we know that.”

Watch:

🏳️‍🌈 conquered 🇬🇧 without firing a single shot.

pic.twitter.com/6eAWmDIhV9 — Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) June 12, 2023

Regent Street is owned by the Crown Estate. It is in the centre of London, representing the heart of our country.



Trans-racial LGBTQ+ flags have been adorned all the way down the street.



It seems someone attached a Union flag to one of them and it has been torn down and dropped… — Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) June 12, 2023

The huge display of occupation Pride flags has again been erected on Regent street, ironically replacing a display of Union Jacks that were placed in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III.

This week will be your last chance to see the Union Jack flags soaring above the iconic Regent Street curve. The flags will be coming down this Saturday, 10th June 🇬🇧🇬🇧



📍@RegentStreetW1

[📽️ @_aaperspective_]#LetsDoLondon #VisitLondon https://t.co/eW466yizPE pic.twitter.com/YaY0Wc8bfr — Visit London (@visitlondon) June 6, 2023

The Pride flags are being put up on Regent Street 😌 pic.twitter.com/uWUUv9MDW2 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 12, 2023