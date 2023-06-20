Union Jack Flag Thrown To Ground For Getting in Way Of London’s ‘LGBT Pride’ Flag Display

British workers were filmed last week as they tore down a Union Jack flag and threw it to the ground because it had got in the way of an “LGBT pride” flag display in London’s Regent Street.
It would appear that someone somehow attached the national UK flag to one of the many Pride flags that have been hung up on London’s Regent Street or it had been left there following a previous display for King Charles’ coronation.
Either way, its removal provoked outrage online.
Summit News reported: The person who filmed the video is heard telling the workmen “you’re taking the wrong f***ing flag down mate,” to which one of the workmen replies “you think I don’t know that?” and another concurs “we know that.”
Watch:
The huge display of
occupation Pride flags has again been erected on Regent street, ironically replacing a display of Union Jacks that were placed in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III.
