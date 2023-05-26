‘Heartbreaking’: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Drops Pfizer Clinical Trial Truth Bombs on Live TV

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped a series of Covid vaccine truth bombs on national TV last night during an appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle.

“It took them 22,000 vaccines to prevent one death,” said Kennedy Jr. “If you’re going to give 22,000 vaccines to prevent one COVID death you better make sure that the vaccine is safe and the vaccine is not killing people.”

However, as Kennedy Jr. pointed out, killing people is exactly what the vaccine was doing.

“In Pfizer’s clinical trial the vaccine group had a 23% greater death rate from all-causes than in the placebo group. It was a product that should have never been approved, much less mandated.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Kennedy Jr., “because the public health authorities knew from the beginning that the vaccine was not going to do what they said it was going to do.” Watch:

During a discussion on the potential for the globalist elite to press for a universal, authoritarian response to the next pandemic, Kenndy Jr. said that the U.S. must stand up against such a possibility.

“Those efforts already being made. But I’m not as worried about the [World Health Organization] as I am about our own government, because we’ve now established a precedent in this country – they suspended the First Amendment: religion; freedom of association when they did the lockdowns,” he said.

“[They restricted] freedom of speech. They banned jury trials against vaccine companies – that’s [a violation of] the Seventh Amendment. They abolished property rights [which violates the] Fifth Amendment [when] they closed 3.3 million businesses with no due process, no just compensation, although there was no pandemic exception in the United States Constitution…”

Kennedy said that at no previous time in history was the Bill of Rights so collectively suspended as it had been during the coronavirus pandemic.

In states like Pennsylvania, New York, California, New Jersey and North Carolina, liberal Democratic governors forcibly shuttered businesses, and in the case of the Keystone State, established lists of “life-sustaining” and “non-life-sustaining” businesses in order to regulate such closures.

“So now we have this very, very ugly precedent, Laura – the government has withdrawn those mandates now, but they have not said ‘we’re never going to do it again’ — And there’s a whole pipeline of new emergencies, whether it’s terrorism or all these new diseases,” Kennedy said.