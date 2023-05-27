Top Insurance Analyst Warns 600,000 Americans per Year Are Dying From mRNA Jabs

May 27, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Top insurance analyst warns 600k Americans are being killed via toxic mRNA jabs every year
Over 600,000 vaccinated Americans are dropping dead every year due to adverse reactions from the mRNA COVID-19 jabs, a top insurance analyst has warned.

Vaccinated Americans have a 26 percent higher mortality rate on average compared to those who declined the shots – and the death toll is even more stark for vaccinated people under 50 years old, where mortality is 49 percent higher than for those unjabbed.

The disturbing numbers are based on government data from the UK and were brought to Senator Ron Johnson’s attention by Josh Stirling, one of America’s top insurance analysts and formerly Senior Research Analyst for U.S. nonlife insurance at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

“Worst of all – the people who only took one dose of the vaccine have an approximately 145 percent worse mortality rate,” Stirling said and explained that this shockingly high death rate applies to those who took the first shot and then had adverse reactions, making them stop the planned vaccination schedule.

Theflstandard.com reports: “If you were to take these numbers and apply them to the United States, that ends up being something like 600,000 excess deaths per year,” Stirling concluded.

Watch Josh Stirling’s and former Blackrock executive Edward Dowd’s testimony on vaccine-induced excess mortality above.

