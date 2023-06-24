Bud Light Doubles Down on Woke Agenda, Sponsors BDSM Drag Show at Toronto Pride

Bud Light has doubled down on its support for child grooming, sponsoring a stage at Toronto Pride featuring highly sexualized drag shows, leather, latex and nudity, which can be seen from the all-ages surrounding area.

Bud Light is still reeling from the fallout over their partnership with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney, having recently lost their slot as America’s top-selling beer. Tens of millions of customers have been chased away by the advertisement, most of whom are vowing to never return.

One of the acts on the Bud Light stage on Friday night was Slash Need, whose performance included dancers sporting latex and masks with large eyes and oversized lips painted on, dancing suggestively to rave-style music. Watch:

Bud Light has a stage at Toronto Pride.



This is one of the acts.



One drag performer’s mesh top was so scant that the individual may as well have been topless, save for black tape over the nipples.

What appeared to be a drag queen had welcomed the group to the stage, and the group’s Instagram promoted the performance by saying “Get wet this Friday for Pride Toronto,” followed by the splashing water emoji that in some contexts represents sexual fluids.



While one must be 19+ to officially access the Bud Light area, the stage could still be seen from the surrounding area.

Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, recently vowed to double down on the woke agenda by purging its white, male employees to help the company achieve the ideal of a “more diverse and inclusive environment,” according to footage found on the company’s website.

Anheuser-Busch, a World Economic Forum corporate partner, has seen its sales collapse since the disastrous Dylan Mulvaney advertisement campaign which wiped billions off the company’s value.

In the corporate video, an AB InBev employee explains, “we are still 40 percent women, and 60 percent men, still predominantly white – so there’s still work to be done.” The “work to be done” is apparently replacing white male workers with diverse alternatives.

Discussing the #CheerstoDiversityAndInclusion campaign, Anheuser-Busch’s European Diversity and Inclusion Manager, Lara Laila Gärber explains, “at AB InBev, what we wanted to do is ensure that diversity and inclusion is fully integrated in our business strategy.”

