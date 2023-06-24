Bombshell Evidence Proves Titanic Submersible Was an Inside Job

The dark secrets of what really happened to the Titanic in 1912 are set to remain hidden for generations to come following the media circus surrounding the Titan submersible’s ill-fated journey to investigate the famous Titanic wreckage.

Authorities confirmed on Friday that they have found a “debris field” near the wreckage, which they claim means the submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion”, killing all five people on-board.

But according to those in the know, this wasn’t an implosion at all, but an explosion, and the whole episode was carefully planned to generate maximum media attention and capture the attention of the world.

Despite the best efforts of the global banking elites, they have been unable to completely suppress the truth about what really happened to the supposedly “unsinkable” Titanic.

To explain what the media circus was about in 2023, we need to explain what really happened in 1912.

Millionaire banker JP Morgan planned the Titanic disaster to kill of rival millionaires Jacob Astor, Isidor Struass and Benjamin Guggenheim.

Morgan wanted to kill these influential millionaires because they opposed the creation of a privately owned Federal Reserve, which until that point had remained a controversial and unpopular concept that was widely rejected by the American people who viewed it as a form of slavery to the elites.

Unsurprisingly for those who know their history, the Rothschild banking family were also involved in the conspiracy, arranging for the deaths of Strauss, Astor and Guggenheim and other influential figures to clear the path to total global financial domination.

Conveniently for JP Morgan, he pulled out of the voyage at the very last minute, citing illness, in much the same way many of the most wealthy and influential figures conveniently avoided dying in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

The sinking of the supposedly unsinkable Titanic confirmed the JP Morgan and the Rothschilds at the very apex of the international banking cartel where they remain to this day, operating from the shadows, and profiting off the slavery of the masses who think living under a central banking system is a normal state of affairs.

We’ve all become familiar with the phrase “jet fuel can’t melt steel beams” yet no one is mentioning the obvious: icebergs cannot cut through hardened steel hulls.

And if you read the primary sources from Titanic survivors you will notice a disturbing trend: the survivors don’t mention an iceberg, but they do mention an incredible explosion that rocked the ship before it sank.

According to experts, the Titanic was an inside job, and much like the World Trade Center buildings on 9/11, the structure was detonated by carefully-placed explosives on the inside.

Let’s fast forward to 2023, a period in history when people are claiming the Titanic is cursed, and anybody who dares to investigate the famous wreckage is doomed to disaster. But the truth is less esoteric than that. There is no curse.

The simple fact is the globalist banking elite are desperate to keep the Titanic crime scene off-limits from humanity forever.

Because if we, the people, finally understand what happened to the Titanic in 1912, and the role it played in the creation of the Federal Reserve, we would rise up and overthrow the tyrants who are enslaving us.

This is where the 2023 submersible inside job comes in.

Unfortunately for the Morgans and Rothschilds and the other international bankers who are profiting from the central banking system, the Titanic crime scene currently lies in international waters. This means unregulated salvage operations can proceed on the Titanic.

The elite are terrified that we will find out that the hull “buckling in by an iceberg” was actually a “buckling out by an explosive”.

This fact can’t be hidden forever, and the media is starting to tease limited disclosures to the public.

To close this loophole, and to keep the crime scene under cover, the globalists are clamping down on visitation so that no unauthorized persons can explore the Titanic wreckage without a permit.

So the fact that Stockton Rush and OceanGate was able to offer trips to the Titanic wreckage at all is more than a little suspect. The fact he was able to do it with an uncertified, experimental submarine – controlled by a wireless game controller – does not make sense.

It is only when you consider the fact that OceanGate has direct links to the Rothschilds, including a Rothschild on the board of the company, that the pieces of the puzzle start to come together.

There are no coincidences.

The mainstream media was involved in a criminal cover up of the crime in 1912 in order to provide cover for the great deception that was the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913.

And the mainstream media is also involved in covering up the Titan submersible inside job in 2023.

Any well-laid assassination will have a fall-guy to draw the attention of the public away from the real culprits, and the mainstream media has been instructed to portray Stockton Rush as the fall guy by convincing the world the submersible was a ticking time bomb, held together by bits of string and superglue.

With the attention of the public on all of the wrong details, the globalist elite have swindled the masses all over again.

And here is the kicker: the enormous amount of public interest generated by the wall-to-wall media coverage of the event will ensure that the the Titanic wreckage will become heavily regulated again, and we will never be allowed to explore the crime scene ourselves and discover what really happened, and the role in played in our financial slavery.

And let’s face it, the elites love rubbing our faces in it. This was a plan in the works for years.

The Simpsons has a incredible strike rate when it comes to predicting events perpetrated by the elite, and the Titanic submersible disaster is no different. They even knew there was going to be a father and son involved.

Given that we know the global elite like to mock us, is this another example of “predictive programming?”

Considering the astronomical odds of life imitating art in this way, and given the fact we know that the global elite like to mock us, an expression immediately comes to mind: “Revelation of the Method”.

Originating from ancient Rosicrucian texts, this concept refers to the process of exposing people to dark realities, often in a veiled and underhanded manner, to gain implied acceptance from the masses.

Once these hidden truths are quietly and deceitfully revealed to the public and met with general apathy and indifference, they become normalized and embedded in society’s collective unconscious.

Take for example the huge number of references to 9/11 in films, TV shows and video games years before the attacks actually happened. It’s not just the Simpsons. Countless Hollywood films have worked references to future events into their productions. Check out Back to the Future for an example if you are interested in learning more.

Some occultists compare this normalization process to the alchemical “Great Work” where the world is “transmuted” according to the will of the occult elite.

In his book Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, Michael Hoffman explained why the elite like to rub our faces in it:

The alchemical principle of the Revelation of the Method has as its chief component, a clown-like, grinning mockery of the victim(s) as a show of power and macabre arrogance. When this is performed in a veiled manner accompanied by certain occult signs and symbolical words and elicits no meaningful response of opposition or resistance from the target(s), it is one of the most efficacious techniques of psychological warfare and mind-rape.

Since the advent of mass media, the Revelation of the Method has become increasingly obvious. While, in the past, the elite operated in complete secrecy, it now seeks to operate in plain sight.

Earlier this year, the East Palestine train derailment and subsequent cover-up fitted perfectly into the “Revelation of the Method” concept.

And now we are expected to believe that train derailments are normal.

The Titanic submersible disaster is another perfect example of the concept.

We are now expected to accept that the Titanic crime scene is a no-go-zone that must be left well alone. The original gangsters who blew up the Titanic, and who are still profiting from crime in the form of the Federal Reserve, are still covering up the scene of one of the greatest crimes against humanity in history.

