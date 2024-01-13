Epstein and Gates Targeted ‘Vulnerable Children’ For ‘Disturbing’ Medical Experiments, New Court Docs Reveal

Jeffrey Epstein targeted vulnerable children for medical experiments and data harvesting, with the involvement of powerful individuals and organizations, raising concerns that we have yet to learn the full extent of his crimes against children.

According to newly released Epstein court documents, the pedophile billionaire’s companies targeted young children in the Virgin Islands and Africa for “disturbing” medical experiments.

Epstein’s medical research companies were engaged in “transhumanist” research and were funded and supported by key allies including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to the documents.

Epstein and his associates including Gates funded initiatives targeting “mentally ill and underprivileged children” for programming and AI training, similar to how he recruited underage girls for sexual exploitation, raising disturbing questions about his motives. Watch:

Eightify provide a Q&A regarding the new Epstein revelations: