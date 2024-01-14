New ‘Vaccine Research’ Lab For ‘Disease X’ Unveiled In Porten Down UK

The UK has constructed a new facility to conduct ‘vaccine research’ for an unknown pathogen that the World Economic Forum (WHO) has referred to as “Disease X.”

The state-of-the-art Vaccine Development and Evaluation Centre is located at the UK Health and Security Agency’s (UKHSA) secretive Porten Down science and technology campus in Wiltshire, England.

Porten Down is best known for chemical and biological warfare research.

Meanwhile, next week the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization along with the globalist elites will be gathering to discuss ‘Disease X’ at the annual summit in Davos.

Infowars reports: Experts at this facility are “preparing” for the emergence of a new “Disease X” virus, the BBC reported in August.

“Covid, of course, is not a one-off,” said Prof. Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which runs these laboratories.

𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗫



One of UK's most secretive centres of scientific research, Porton Down is aiming to stop the next pandemic "in its tracks."



— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) January 11, 2024

“We say it [Covid] was the biggest public health incident for a century, but I don’t think any of us think it’ll be a century before the next,” she added.

She went on to claim that humanity faces a “rising tide of risk” from emerging pandemic-causing diseases due to “climate change, urbanization, and people living closer to animals.”

Scientists there have been developing vaccines for the Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever and new Covid variants.

But the new vaccine research center has shifted to the new priority of investigating “Disease X”, a term used by the WHO as “a placeholder” name to describe a disease that is as yet unknown to medical science that will take the world by complete surprise.

Experts do not even know whether they will introduce it as a virus, a bacterium, a fungus or other agent.

But the WHO have been warning of an “UNKNOWN and surprise disease outbreak” which they say “could spread across the world in as little as 36 hours, killing upwards of 80 million people,” the Express reported in 2019.

Dr. Harries insinuated gain of function research into deadly viruses has become part of the UKHSA’s public health strategy, claiming past policies have been reactionary to pandemics when in fact they need to “try and stop” pandemics before they even begin.

The WHO and medical establishment stooges like Dr. Peter Hotez have been warning of Disease X in recent months as public concern over Covid has waned.

“We have a likelihood that new pandemic threats that people call ‘Disease X’ are going to be arising on a regular basis. COVID-19 is just the warm-up act. The next pandemic may not be as severe, but it could be much more severe,” Hotez claimed in November.