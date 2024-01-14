World’s Top Cardiologist Testifies: ‘Heart Attack Epidemic Caused by mRNA Jabs’

One of the world’s top cardiologists has testified that one of the main side effects of mRNA jabs is heart failure.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) convened a session last Friday to discuss the numerous complications following COVID vaccination, featuring testimonies from Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, and Dr. Kirk Milhoan.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

McCullough’s powerful testimony stunned the room into silence after he revealed the true extent of damage caused by the COVID shots.

“Yesterday, I saw patients with 2-foot blood clots in their legs after the vaccine.”

🚩 NOW – Dr. Peter McCullough Shares the Latest Data on Injuries Caused by the mRNA COVID Vaccines



"The spike protein, now in 3,400 peer-reviewed papers and growing, is proven to cause heart damage and myocarditis. Our regulatory agencies agree, every regulatory agency in the… pic.twitter.com/vp67euW05A — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 12, 2024

The Vigilant Fox reports: He said that injecting people with the genetic code for the lethal spike protein was “the most dangerous proposition our government agencies could have ever put forward to our country.”

And that spike protein is doing damage. Dr. McCullough remarked:

“The spike protein, now in 3400 peer-reviewed papers and growing, is proven to cause heart damage and myocarditis … The spike protein is physically found in blood clots, the largest blood clots that we’ve ever seen in clinical medicine.”

Additionally, Dr. McCullough detailed a terrible observation he is seeing in his own clinical practice. He mentioned that before COVID-19, he had just seen two cases of myocarditis throughout his entire career. “Now, I am seeing myocarditis on a daily basis.”

“The Covid-19 vaccines should be removed from the market. They’re not safe for human use,” Dr. McCullough testified.

And the word is out. 53% of American adults now think the COVID-19 “vaccines” have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths.

Read more on that here.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s second hearing on COVID-19 vaccine injuries is available to watch the video below: