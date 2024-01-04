WHO Orders Govt’s To Outlaw Farming Worldwide To Save the Planet

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on world governments to outlaw farming in order to save the planet from so-called “global boiling.”

A new declaration from WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has revealed that the globalists are secretly plotting to starve humans as part of a plan to reduce the world’s population.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The WHO will do this under the guise of combating “climate change”. According to the WHO, banning meat and diary products is the first step necessary to achieve their radical goal.

In a video address, Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared: “Our food systems are harming the health of people and planet. Food systems contribute to over 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, and account for almost one-third of the global burden of disease. Transforming food systems is therefore essential by shifting for this healthier, diversified and more plant-based diets.”

“If food systems deliver healthy diets for all we could save 8 million lives per year,” Tedros claimed, “WHO is committed to supporting countries to develop and implement policies to improve diets and fight climate change. I’m therefore very pleased that over 130 countries have signed the code 28 UAE Declaration on climate and health. Together, we can protect and promote the health of both people and planet. Thank you.”

WHO's Tedros: "Our food systems are harming the health of people and planet. Food systems contribute to over 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, and account for almost one third of the global burden of disease. Transforming food systems is therefore essential" pic.twitter.com/hE8UeXEy0H — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 26, 2023

Thepostmillennial.com reports: Some of Tedros’ words are quoted on a United Nations nutrition page titled “For People, Planet and Prosperity: Nutrition at COP28.” The page notably pushes for the uniting of “global leaders behind commitments and plans to achieve the Paris Agreement,” which it falsely refers to as a “legally binding UN treaty to tackle climate change and limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5°C.”

As the Daily Wire pointed out, the Paris Accord requested for other nation-states to join “non-binding commitments on climate change.”

The nutrition page additionally discusses the adoption of “The Global Stocktake,” which according to the page “features the groundbreaking agreement to transition away from fossil fuels, and calls on countries to implement integrated, multisectoral solutions to deliver sustainable, climate-resilient food systems as a climate change adaptation measure.” It also says that even though such a move “represents a giant step forward,” there was still disappointment by many who feel “the phase out of fossil fuels did not go far enough, and food systems parameters did not go deeper into mitigation and efforts to deliver dietary shifts.”

The page states that even though “this is a huge step forward- we are still only at the start of the journey” and urges for people to “Stay tuned!”