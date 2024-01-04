Florida Surgeon General Calls for Urgent Ban of COVID Jabs: ‘mRNA Is a Depopulation Drug’

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has called for the urgent ban of all COVID jabs due to overwhelming evidence that mRNA is deadly when injected into humans.

According to a new study by Kevin McKernan, mRNA jabs were found to contain “the presence of billions to hundreds of billions of DNA molecules per dose in these vaccines. Using fluorometry, all vaccines exceed the guidelines for residual DNA set by FDA and WHO of 10 ng/dose by 188 to 509-fold.”

Vigilantnews.com reports: On December 6, 2023, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo sent a letter to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding safety concerns after the discovery of billions of DNA fragments per dose in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

Citing guidance published by the FDA in 2007, Dr. Ladapo presented the following concerns with respect to regulatory limits for DNA in vaccines:

DNA integration could theoretically impact a human’s oncogenes – the genes which can transform a healthy cell into a cancerous cell.

DNA integration may result in chromosomal instability.

The Guidance for Industry discusses biodistribution of DNA vaccines and how such integration could affect unintended parts of the body including blood, heart, brain, liver, kidney, bone marrow, ovaries/testes, lung, draining lymph nodes, spleen, the site of administration and subcutis at injection site.

On December 14, 2023, The FDA responded to Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo with a letter, providing no reassurance that DNA integration assessments were conducted to address the safety concerns outlined by the FDA itself in 2007.

As such, Dr. Joseph Ladapo called for a halt to the use of all COVID-19 mRNA injections on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. He issued the following statement:

“The FDA’s response does not provide data or evidence that the DNA integration assessments they recommended themselves have been performed. Instead, they pointed to genotoxicity studies – which are inadequate assessments for DNA integration risk. In addition, they obfuscated the difference between the SV40 promoter/enhancer and SV40 proteins, two elements that are distinct.

“DNA integration poses a unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome, including the risk that DNA integrated into sperm or egg gametes could be passed onto offspring of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients. If the risks of DNA integration have not been assessed for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, these vaccines are not appropriate for use in human beings.

“Providers concerned about patient health risks associated with COVID-19 should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and treatment. It is my hope that, in regard to COVID-19, the FDA will one day seriously consider its regulatory responsibility to protect human health, including the integrity of the human genome.”

“In the spirit of transparency and scientific integrity, State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo will continue to assess research surrounding these risks and provide updates to Floridians.”

The entire bulletin from the Florida Department of Health is available to read here.