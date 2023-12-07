Florida Surgeon General Blows Whistle: ‘Deadly DNA Fragments Found in mRNA’

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has warned that dangerous DNA fragments have been detected in mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations, and has issued a letter demanding answers about the issue.

“On today’s episode of: What the FDA… I asked @DrCaliff_FDA to address the DNA fragments detected in mRNA COVID shots & how they are hitchhiking into human cells. DNA integration into the human genome & oncogenesis are known risks, even acknowledged by @US_FDA in ’07,” Ladapo tweeted alongside an attachment of his letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.

Theblaze.com reports:In a letter earlier this year, Ladapo accused Califf and then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky of ignoring many of the risks related to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. In his new letter dated December 6, 2023, he noted that “no response has been received.”

“In addition to my previous letter, I am writing to you to address the recent discovery of host cell DNA fragments within the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines,” Ladapo noted in his new letter.

“This raises concerns regarding the presence of nucleic acid contaminants in the approved Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, particularly in the presence of lipid nanoparticle complexes, and Simian Virus 40 (SV40) promoter/enhancer DNA. Lipid nanoparticles are an efficient vehicle for delivery of the mRNA in the COVID-19 vaccines into human cells, and may therefore be an equally efficient vehicle for delivering contaminant DNA into human cells. The presence of SV40 promoter/enhancer DNA may also pose a unique and heightened risk of DNA integration into host cells,” he noted.

Ladapo pressed for answers to several questions, including one which reads, “Considering the potentially wide biodistribution of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and DNA contaminants beyond the local injection site, have you evaluated the risk of DNA integration in reproductive cells with respect to the lipid nanoparticle delivery system?”