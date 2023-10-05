Top Scientist Confesses ‘Climate Crisis’ Is a Depopulation Scam

One of the world’s leading climate scientists has confessed that the WEF’s green agenda is actually an attempt to depopulate the planet under the guise of saving it.

Dr. Judith Curry is a climatologist who has published over 140 scientific books and papers.

Curry, who served as former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology, also admits that she was once employed by the WEF to push fake “climate change” propaganda to the masses.

As The People’s Voice previously reported, Curry recently came forward to confess to fabricating her studies concluding that “climate change” is causing severe weather around the globe.

For years, Curry has been one of the leading scientists warning that the Earth was facing an “emergency” due to “man-made climate change.”

Her work has frequently been cited by other WEF scientists promoting climate alarmism.

NN reports: Curry said she became the darling of the liberal corporate media after she published a study that seemed to show a dramatic increase in hurricane intensity.

“We found that the percent of Category 4 and 5 hurricanes had doubled,” says Curry.

The study was published around the time of Hurricane Katrina.

“This was picked up by the media,” and then climate alarmists realized, “Oh, here is the way to do it,” she said.

“Tie extreme weather events to global warming!”

The “more intense” hurricanes reported in her findings rapidly gave the alarmists fuel.

However, when her work gave her worldwide recognition after it was linked to “climate change,” Curry admits that she enjoyed the green agenda ride.

“I was adopted by the environmental advocacy groups and the alarmists and I was treated like a rock star,” Curry recounts.

“Flown all over the place to meet with politicians.”

But then some researchers pointed out gaps in her research by highlighting the years with low levels of hurricanes.

“Like a good scientist, I investigated,” says Curry.

“Part of it was bad data,” she admitted.

“Part of it is natural climate variability.”

Curry says that she decided to speak out after her own work was exposed.

Her own experience made Curry realize that there is a “climate-change industry” set up to reward alarmism.

“The origins go back to the . . . UN environmental program,” says Curry.

Some United Nations officials were motivated by “anti-capitalism,” she revealed.

“They hated the oil companies and seized on the climate change issue to move their policies along,” Curry explains.

In 1988, the UN created the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

“The IPCC wasn’t supposed to focus on any benefits of warming,” Curry explains.

“The IPCC’s mandate was to look for dangerous human-caused climate change.”

“Then the national funding agencies directed all the funding . . . assuming there are dangerous impacts.”

The researchers quickly figured out that the way to get funded was to make alarmist claims about “man-made climate change.”

In a new interview with commentator John Stossel, Curry has further exposed the globalist “climate crisis” narrative that seeks to usher in the “Net Zero” goals of the UN and World Economic Forum (WEF) before 2030.

The video begins with alarmist statements from radical Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and “global warming” activist Greta Thunberg, who both claim, without evidence, that “people are dying!”

Also among the propaganda is the claim that Earth has until 2030 to avoid a “climate catastrophe.”

WATCH:

There's ENDLESS alarmism from the media and politicians about climate change.



AOC shouts, "People are dying!!"



But in reality climate-related deaths are FALLING. Falling by a lot, because of better technology.



I cover that in my full interview with climate scientist @CurryJA: pic.twitter.com/SZ2HOwvCmG — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) October 3, 2023

Curry also spoke about Climategate, which revealed so-called climate scientists were concealing information, warping study results, and bullying editors.

Extremists, including those at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, decided on a war against oil companies and capitalism, and put the “policy cart” far ahead of the “science horse,” she said.

Curry said much of the false study results came from the bias in funding.

She explains that scientists looking neutrally at such issues couldn’t get funded and, eventually, they were smeared as “climate deniers.”

Curry said the scientific community likely began the “cancel culture” because of these issues.

Today, she charged, climate change arguments are being used to ignore the real problems that need to be addressed.

She notes that real issues such as poverty, lifestyle, poor government, poor land use, poor city planning, and more and simply blamed on “climate change.”