Springsteen Guitarist: Trump Supporters Are ‘Cockroaches’ Who Must Be ‘Exterminated Once and For All’

Conservative Americans are “scumbags cowards and pussies” and must be “exterminated once and for all” according to Little Steven Van Zandt, Bruce Springsteen’s long term close friend and guitarist in the E Street Band.

Two hours after taking the stage with Springsteen at UBS Arena in Belmont Park in Long Island on Sunday, Van Zandt posted and then deleted a disturbing hate-filled rant on Twitter that called for the genocide of conservatives in America.

Springsteen was recently honored with the National Medal of Arts award by Joe Biden at a White House ceremony on March 21.

Today, President Biden presented the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the 2021 National Medals of Arts – awarding 23 extraordinary Americans with two of our nation’s highest honors for contributions to the arts and humanities. pic.twitter.com/OpB8MvJ3DA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 22, 2023

Per GWP: A few days later Van Zandt palled around with Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD) during a D.C. stop on the Springsteen tour. Van Zandt, who covers his head to hide scars from a 1970s car crash, shared head bandana tips with the recently cancer-stricken Raskin:

Little Steven—star of stage and screen who taught me everything I need to know about wearing fine head-dress to rock the House—is in the Capitol city! Thrilled you're here. @StevieVanZandt https://t.co/r3YCFCrygm pic.twitter.com/5ptAmwuJB2 — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) March 27, 2023

Van Zandt also deleted another anti-GOP tweet Sunday, according to Breitbart, that said, “To avoid spending half my day deleting Foxsucking scumbag Russian bots and MAGOTT cockroaches like you! Go take away some women’s rights, keep some Black people from voting, go harass a Trans event, go shoot some kids, do what Republicans do best and get the fuck outta my feed! https://t.co/5zV1hPEvIz”

Van Zandt has also posted photos of himself with more House Democrats and media personalities.

My DC bodyguards. Robert Costa and Jamie Raskin! pic.twitter.com/hX360J69IZ — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) March 27, 2023

With the Honorable and very cool Mr. Lieu. pic.twitter.com/SknnV3wEAz — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) March 29, 2023

Will Biden, Raskin and other Democrats be called on by the media to denounce Van Zandt’s call for Republican genocide? Will Bruce Springsteen demand his friend apologize?