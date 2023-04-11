Government Moves To Seize Land From US Farmers To Advance WEF ‘Green’ Agenda

Government officials are laying the groundwork to seize land from American farmers in order to fulfill the objectives of the World Economic Forum’s green agenda.

Dutch farmers who had their land forcibly seized by their WEF-aligned government were merely part of the trial run. The globalists are now targeting US farmers and attempting to forcibly seize their land “to fight climate change” while providing minimal compensation.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The state of Tennessee has filed a lawsuit to confiscate farmland located east of Memphis, with plans to repurpose it for the construction of a new electric vehicle (EV) plant. Ford Motor Company has announced its intentions to invest $5.6 billion in building an EV truck and battery plant in rural Tennessee.

Here’s a bit of the legislative contortions that led to the decision to build “Blue Oval City” in the Volunteer State, as reported by Reason:

In return for picking Tennessee, state lawmakers overwhelmingly approved legislation that would grant Ford $884 million in state incentives. That includes a $500 million grant from the state’s current budget surplus and $384 million for site preparation, including $200 million for road improvements and $138.2 million for infrastructure and demolition services. The bill also apportioned $745,100 to fund the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee, an 11-person board with the power to execute contracts on behalf of the development. It can also take privately-owned land, via eminent domain, in order to facilitate construction of the facility and supporting infrastructure.

Eminent domain is a communist concept that could not be any less American. Eminent domain refers to the authority claimed by the government and its agents to seize private property for public use.

The land can be taken against the will of the landowner provided the owner receives “just compensation” for his property.

Supporters of this scheme point to the Fifth Amendment as the authority.

The relevant part of the Fifth Amendment reads:

[N]or shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.

Lawmakers in Tennessee are planning to use eminent domain in their efforts to confiscate the land from farmers.

Tennessee Lookout reports:

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the state is seeking 35 separate tracts, either through purchase or eminent domain, in order to construct a series of road connections and widenings that will link the 4,100-acre BlueOval Ford campus to the new Exit 39 off I-40 to accommodate throngs of workers and truck traffic. Thus far, the state has taken possession of 15 tracts — two through court proceedings, Nichole Lawrence, a spokesperson said. Of the remaining 20 tracks, Lawrence said the state is in negotiation with property owners. It’s unclear how many land owners the state has sued. In Haywood County alone, court records show, the state has filed seven lawsuits seeking to take property for the new interchange.

The government is pursuing legal action against private property owners and seeking collusion from the judiciary, with the aim of denying landowners the fundamental benefit of government – protection of the right to private property.

One of the landowners affected by this government action is Marvin Sanderlin, a long-time local farmer who owns 400 acres of land.

Court documents reveal that the state plans to seize 10 acres of his land, which is located between the Ford plant and the interstate. Despite Sanderlin rejecting the state’s offer of $3,750 per acre, which is purportedly based on “just compensation,” the current market value of land in the area is much higher, with some listings reaching as much as $200,000 per acre after the announcement of the Ford plant construction.

Sanderlin, as quoted by the Tennessee Lookout, explained that the offer of $3,750 per acre falls far short of being considered “just compensation” by any reasonable definition, considering the skyrocketing land values in the area.

You can’t buy no land here for $3,500 an acre. You can’t buy a swamp here for $3,500. I told them this is the biggest ripoff there is. They want your land, but they don’t want you to participate in the wealth.

As it stands, the state is advancing its lawsuits seeking to force landowners to “sell” their property for far below market value.

Tennessee officials are determined to keep their $884 million promise to Ford and comply with Biden’s WEF green agenda.

To meet these goals, however, will mean destroying the very thing the government was instituted by people to protect: the right to property.