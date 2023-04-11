Scientist Claims Humans Will Be Able To Upload Consciousness Onto Computers By End Of Year

A Silicon Valley computer scientist has predicted that a human’s “consciousness” could be uploaded onto digital devices by the end of this year.

Dr Pratik Desai, who has founded multiple Silicon Valley AI startups, claims that if people have enough video and voice recordings of their loved ones, there is a ‘100 percent chance’ of them ‘living with you forever.’

On a Twitter post he urged people to “Start regularly recording your parents, elders and loved ones”

Start regularly recording your parents, elders and loved ones. With enough transcript data, new voice synthesis and video models, there is a 100% chance that they will live with you forever after leaving physical body. This should be even possible by end of the year. — Pratik Desai (@chheplo) April 8, 2023

The Mail Online reports: Desai, who has created his own ChatGPT-like system, wrote on Twitter: ‘This should be even possible by end of the year.’

Many scientists believe the rapid advancements in AI, which ChatGPT is spearheading, are poised to usher in a new golden era for technology.

However, the world’s greatest minds are split on the technology – Elon Musk and more than 1,000 tech leaders are calling for a pause, warning it could destroy humanity.

On the other side are other experts, like Bill Gates, who believe AI will improve our lives – and it seems other experts are on board with the idea it will help us live on forever.

Desai is on the side of Gates, believing we can recreate our dead loved ones as avatars living in a computer.

The process would include digitizing videos, voice recordings, documents and photos of the person, then fed to an AI system that learns everything it can about the individual.

Users can then design a specific avatar that looks and acts just like their living relative did.

The advancement of ChatGPT has progressed one company working on virtual humans.

The project called Live Forever creates a VR robot of a person with the same speech and mannerisms as the person it was tasked with replicating.

Artur Sychov, the founder of Live Forever, told Motherboard in 2022 that he predicted the technology would be out in five years, but due to recent advancements inAI, he expects it will only be a short time.

‘We can take this data and apply AI to it and recreate you as an avatar on your land parcel or inside your NFT world, and people will be able to come and talk to you,’ Sychov told Motherboard.

‘You will meet the person. And you would maybe for the first 10 minutes while talking to that person, you would not know that it’s actually AI. That’s the goal.’

Another AI company, DeepBrain AI, has created a memorial hall that lets people reunite with their dead loved ones in an immersive experience.

The service, called Rememory, uses photos, videos, and a seven-hour interview of the person while still living.

The AI-powered virtual person is designed with deep learning technologies to capture the individual’s look and voice, which is displayed on a 400-inch screen.

In 2020, a Korean television show used virtual reality to reunite a mother with her seven-year-old daughter, who died in 2016.

The show, ‘Meeting You,’ recounted the story of a family’s loss of their seven-year-old daughter Nayeon.

The two could touch, play and hold conversations, and the little girl reassured her mother that she was no longer in pain.