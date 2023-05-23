Steve Bannon: ‘Elon Musk Is a WEF Stooge Working on Behalf of China’

Steve Bannon has warned that Elon Musk is a wolf in sheep’s clothing who is secretly working on behalf of the globalist elites to help implement their Great Reset agenda for humanity.

In an interview with Mike Adams, Bannon was asked if he agrees that America is on the brink of collapse:

“I don’t think there’s any doubt. I think if you look at the three previous crises of this country — the Civil War, the Great Depression, and World War II…and that’s just the problems on the basic politics, economics, invasion, sovereignty issues. It doesn’t even deal with the issues of an existential threat like the Chinese Communist Party and how they’ve infiltrated… And it doesn’t even touch upon artificial intelligence and the convergence and the singularity. So if you look at this — this is, I think, the most dangerous time not simply in American history, I think it’s the most dangerous time in world history. And now, because of artificial intelligence and biotechnology and the advances, I think it’s the most dangerous time for the human race.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Bannon warned that AI tools like ChatGTP are injecting “woke” values into its output. However, things are set to get much worse. Eventually, AI machines and algorithms will be able to program themselves and could even view humanity as the ‘enemy,’ Bannon warned.

Naturalnews.com reports: During the segment, the two also discussed billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who Bannon said bought Twitter as a means of eventually creating a massive AI operation. He also claimed that Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla, was funded with Chinese money.

“If he’s got some plan or sees it as some cybernetic global brain for humanity…if you see what he’s thinking about with Twitter, what he feels he has, combined with the AI of Tesla, understanding that both are fully financed by the Chinese Communist Party, that’s never been disclosed, and he won’t talk about it, we have a problem.”

Adams noted that Brighteon TV content remains banned on Twitter despite Musk’s free speech pledge and that his legal team has already sent demand letters to the platform with a warning that a lawsuit will be forthcoming unless Musk allows the content to be shown.

But Bannon doesn’t believe Musk is prepared to do that because, he said, Adams is one of the most sophisticated anti-CCP voices in America today, and Musk is “bought and paid for” by the Chinese.

Next, the topic turned to the global effort to centralize currencies through the use of digitized money via “Central Bank Digital Currencies,” with Adams noting that Western governments, in particular, are rapidly moving in that direction.

“One of our objectives…is to end the Federal Reserve,” Bannon said, in regard to the “MAGA” movement started by Trump, who was the first candidate to declare for the GOP presidential nomination in November. “It is a complete scam that has caused the concentration of wealth in this country of 1 percent of our population, our citizens, control 90 percent of the assets.

If the founders were able to revisit today’s America, Bannon said, “They would spit on the floor of what we’ve allowed to happen. The Federal Reserve is the funding mechanism for that.”

Bannon went on to predict that if it got to a point where Americans were forced to accept a biometric device that would need to be scanned to participate in society along with digital money that can be tracked in real-time and taken away on a whim, “we might as well be in a prison camp.”

“That’s why I said this is the most dangerous time in American history,” Bannon continued, “and I believe the most dangerous time in global history and the most dangerous time for the human race,” he added.

WATCH: