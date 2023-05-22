FBI Cannot Provide Evidence from 4 Closed Clinton Probes Due to ‘Irretrievable Data Loss’

A recent report from the Justice Department reveals the FBI conducted four criminal investigations into Hillary and Bill Clinton, which were closed by the bureau prior to the 2016 presidential election. Now, Republicans are calling for the reopening of these probes.

Unfortunately, according to the FBI, reopening the investigations is impossible due to an irretrievable data loss.

The news that the FBI destroyed all of the evidence they gathered on the Clintons was buried at the end of a long New York Times article published Sunday:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“In August 2021, the F.B.I. received what is known as a declination memo from prosecutors and as a result considered the matter closed.

“All of the evidence obtained during the course of this investigation has been returned or otherwise destroyed,” according to the F.B.I.”

BREAKING: The FBI is unable to turn over ANY evidence related to its investigations into Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation as it admits it destroyed ALL the evidence after Biden took office. Millions of taxpayer funds have been thrown away.https://t.co/zlgvLeLao4 pic.twitter.com/HxJhSXC6Y9 — @amuse (@amuse) May 22, 2023

The highly anticipated report by Special Counsel John Durham released last week revealed that the FBI initiated an investigation into the Clintons in late 2014 based on information provided by a credible confidential source.

The source alleged that two foreign governments were involved in illicit donation activities, attempting to gain influence during Hillary’s presidential campaign.

During the course of the investigation, investigators were presented with evidence, including documents, that implicated a purported illegal contribution of $2,700. This discovery led to the identification of a subsequent substantial donation.

The bombshell report also reveals three different FBI field offices, in Washington, D.C., Little Rock, Arkansas, and New York, launched investigations into the Clinton Foundation in early 2016 for ‘possible criminal activity.’

One of the investigations was partly based on statements made in journalist Peter Schweizer’s 2015 book, Clinton Cash, claiming the Clintons’ charity was taking millions in donations from foreign governments trying to change US foreign policy while Hillary was Secretary of State.

But despite making progress, all four criminal investigations were shut down by senior officials, Durham found.

The new revelations are prompting calls from current and former Republicans for a renewed investigation into the alleged criminal activity involving the Clintons.

One is Florida Republican representative Matt Gaetz, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee’s ‘Weaponization of the Federal Government’ subcommittee which has been probing claims of political bias in the FBI.

‘The Clintons had a team of people at the FBI running interference for them to avoid criminal culpability,’ Gaetz claimed in a statement to DailyMail.com.

‘These matters absolutely warrant additional exposure and review.’

Former Republican congressman and ex House Oversight Committee chair Jason Chaffetz expressed similar sentiments saying the FBI ‘didn’t complete the job’ and probes into the Clintons should be reopened.

‘They had the scent, they were on the trail, and they were shut down by the higher ups who had an obvious political desire to see Donald Trump lose and Hillary Clinton win,’ he said.

‘It’s disgusting really.

‘Absolutely these investigations should be revisited,’ he added.

‘There’s no reason why Congress can’t have a series of hearings with the field agents who were pursuing the Clinton Foundation, and public interviews with them as well.’