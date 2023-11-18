Netanyahu Threatens U.S. With ‘New 9/11’ if Israel Isn’t Given Unconditional Support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened America with a ‘new 9/11’ if the U.S. government doesn’t offer it’s unconditional support for Israel.

During an appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity this week, Netanyahu threatened the United States with death and destruction if the Biden regime refuses to support Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

“We have to win not only for our sake, but for the sake of the Middle East, for the sake of our Arab neighbors,” Netanyahu said in the interview. “You know what, for the sake of Gazans who’ve been held by this dark tyranny that has brutalized and brought them nothing but bloodshed and poverty and misery.”

“We have to win to protect Israel. We have to win to safeguard the Middle East. We have to win for the sake of the civilized world. That’s the battle we’re fighting, and it’s being waged right now. There is no substitute for that victory.”

Netanyahu on Hannity last night:



– Israel is invading Gaza "for the sake of Gazans." Sounds very generous and humanitarian



– War boils down to "good guys" versus "bad guys"



– If Israel doesn't occupy the Gaza strip, "Europe is next, and you're next." I guess he means Ohio pic.twitter.com/4GXGDC5khk — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 14, 2023

Dcclothesline.com reports: Should Israel fail in the war, Netanyahu threatened massive repercussions for the white-majority world, including both the United States and the whole of Europe.

“If we don’t win, then Europe is next and you’re next,” Netanyahu said to Hannity and his viewers. “And we have to win.”

Repeatedly throughout the interview, Netanyahu likened himself and the Jewish people to “civilization,” and everything else to “barbarians,” especially the Palestinian people of Gaza.

Reiterating Israel’s “light” versus “darkness” theme throughout all this, the Jewish state is always the good guy, according to Netanyahu, while everyone else, mainly the Palestinians, are the bad guys.

“We have to have the forces of civilization beat these barbarians because otherwise this barbarism will spread and will endanger the entire world,” Netanyahu continued in his diatribe.

“Every American, every civilized country will be under peril. We have to win. There is no substitute for victory. Total victory.”

As you may recall from the George W. Bush years, this is the same rhetoric that was used in 2003 to sell Americans on entering the war in Iraq. We heard a whole lot about light vs. darkness back then as well, including the infamous “weapons of mass destruction” myth that was used to justify the takedown of Saddam Hussein.

Netanyahu has also used similar language over the years when referring to Iran and the “nuclear threat” that it allegedly poses to Israel. Again and again, Netanyahu has painted Israel as standing for what is right and good, and its neighbors and the rest of the world as standing for what is wrong and evil.

It appears as though Netanyahu’s strong language with Hannity was a response to words of restraint recently uttered by Joe Biden, who said this week regarding the worsening humanitarian crisis at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City:

“I have not been reluctant in expressing my concerns about what’s going on and it’s my hope and expectation that it will be less intrusive action relative to the hospital.”

All of this hearkens back to the language also used by Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in trying to twist the arm of America and the West to support his regime, or else “you’re next.” It seems as though they are all reading from the same playbook, does it not?