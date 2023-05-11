Bud Light Caught Colluding With WEF To Promote Depopulation Agenda

Bud Light has partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to promote their Great Reset agenda for humanity, a new report has revealed.

Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch teamed up with the WEF to promote their globalist policies for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing, as well as woke diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently warned that ESG is “Satanic.”

Slaynews.com reports: According to the Daily Wire, Anheuser-Busch’s adherence to the WEF’s agenda was wide-ranging and included open promotion of climate change, censorship, and other radical leftist talking points.

“One might think that Bud Light could just apologize and admit that men aren’t women,” said podcast host Michael Knowles in a lengthy Twitter thread.

“But no matter how much Bud Light and parent company AB InBev might wish to rein in the radicalism, they can’t abandon the agenda.

“They’re mired in World Economic Forum/ESG gobbledygook.”

The Belgian company purchased Budweiser for $52 billion in 2008, making the company beholden to ESG and DEI policies.

AB InBev offered to pay for employees’ sex change surgeries in the U.S. and Canada and provided “financial and legal support” for employees in Brazil and Columbia.

The conglomerate also contributed to “family-forming” options for gay couples, such as “two men buying the eggs & womb of a woman to intentionally remove a baby from its mother at birth.”

AB InBev also required suppliers and buyers of their products to adhere to their diversity principles, claiming DEI should touch “upon all functions, including sales, supply chain, marketing, and others.”

The WEF’s commitment to censorship was also present in InBev’s company structure.

The company actively took part in the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, a group that demands companies have “standards that limit or entirely demonetize platforms that contain ‘hate speech’ on ‘gender identity,’ insensitive… treatment of debated social issues,’ or the classic ‘misinformation.’”

Several other large-scale corporations follow WEF/GARMs guidelines, including:

Adidas

BP

CVS

Goldman Sachs

Lego

Mastercard

McDonald’s

Merck

Nike

Proctor & Gamble

Hershey

Disney

Unilever

Walmart.

GARM’s fight against “misinformation” was introduced “in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war.”

The organization controls advertising money via big tech platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, which limit or completely demonetize partisan political content.

“Don’t look away,” Knowles said.

“If we don’t put an end to this growing scheme of control and deceit, Bud Light’s inability to apologize and admit that men can’t be women will be the least of our problems.”