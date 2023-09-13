CIA Agent Confesses on Deathbed: ‘Billions Will Die in 2024’ 

In the final months of his life, former CIA agent Joseph Spencer gathered his family and told them he had many secrets he needed to share with the world in the form of a deathbed confession.

At the time, he was dismissed by many as a conspiracy theorist peddling far-fetched theories about secret societies and their plans for humanity.

But in 2023 his deathbed confession is gaining attention because everything he predicted is happening as we speak, like clockwork – one chilling prediction after another.

The former CIA agent predicted some key things including the pedophilia and child trafficking epidemic, the elite’s obsession with depopulation, chemtrails, alien disclosure, and what he described as a “modified flu virus” that would be unleashed on humanity by the psychopathic elite.

Does any of that sound familiar?

But his predictions don’t stop there and it’s his predictions for the year 2024 that are shocking those who are familiar with his work.

Spencer began by describing the process whereby he was recruited and turned into a CIA super soldier with a mandate to “kill and forget.”

The global elite have been planning to unleash the climate hoax and depopulate the world for decades. Long before most people had any idea of the agenda, Spencer and his colleagues were foot soldiers in the war against humanity.

As it turns out, Spencer was out by a few years only. But there is plenty of evidence to prove the cabal was planning to unleash Covid on the world in 2017 – but had to delay their plans following the election of Trump in 2016.

Calin Georgescu, a former president of the Club of Rome and a former executive director at the United Nations admitted as much. We made a video about it recently – check it out.

And if that isn’t enough for you, the evil Dr Mengele of our times, Anthony Fauci, was also caught bragging about a “surprise virus” scheduled for 2017.

According to Spencer, these “surprise outbreaks” and current events are not a coincidence, but part of a decades-long plan to bring about a depopulated, post-industrial society in which the elites lock up and degrade humanity in vast open-air prisons.

The cabal have been perfecting systems of depopulation for decades, according to Spencer, who warns that population collapse in the Western world will be reaching critical levels by the early 2020s.

According to Spencer, the elite have a huge event planned for 2024 that will alter the course of mankind’s future – the creation of a One World Government and New World Order.

And if you have been keeping up with the propaganda broadcast recently by mainstream news outlets you will realize the elites have already begun laying the groundwork for this great deception.

Brave men and women like Joseph Spencer have been coming forward and exposing the agenda of the elite for decades.

Will you join these brave truth tellers in the fight for freedom, or will you cower in fear and submit to the demands of the global elite? The choice is yours. But whatever you do, do not underestimate the consequences of your choices.

