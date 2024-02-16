Seattle High School Students Told ‘Reading and Writing’ is ‘White Supremacist’

High school students in Seattle have been told that if they love reading and writing then they are engaging in “white supremacy” because the very subject of literature is racist.

As part of the Black Lives Matter at School Week, World Literature and Composition students at Lincoln High School were given a handout with definitions of the “9 characteristics of white supremacy,” according to a student’s father who was shocked at the contents. Given the subject matter of the class, the father found it odd this particular lesson was brought up.

The high school students were informed that so-called “Worship of the Written Word” is “white supremacy” because it is “an erasure of the wide range of ways we communicate with each other.”

By this definition, the very subject of Literature is racist. Reading and writing are racist. It also claims that we only value written communication because it’s a form of “honoring only what is written and even then only what is written to a narrow standard, full of misinformation and lies.” Huh?!

“I feel bad for any students who actually internalize stuff like this as it is setting them up for failure,” the father explained to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

KTTH report: The father asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution against his child by Seattle Public Schools. He said the other pieces of the worksheet were equally disturbing.

The worksheet labels “objectivity,” “individualism,” and “perfectionism” as white supremacy. If students deny their own racism — or that any of the nine characteristics are legitimately racist — is also white supremacy. Denialism or being overly defensive is a racist example of an “entitlement to name what is an [sic] isn’t racism and that those with power have a right to be shielded from the stresses of antiracist work.”

The father argues the concepts are “incoherent and cannot stand any sort of reasoned analysis.” And he notes that it’s set up to ensure students accept every concept without ever questioning the claims.

“How is a 15-year-old kid supposed to object in class when ‘denial and defensiveness’ is itself a characteristic of white supremacy? This is truly educational malpractice.”