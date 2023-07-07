WEF: Digital Cash Will Allow Us To Abolish the Second Amendment

The World Economic Forum has boasted that one of the benefits of “digital cash” will be the death of gun ownership in America and the abolishment of the Second Amendment.

During the WEF’s recent Annual Meeting of the New Champions in China, WEF officer and Tolani Senior Professor of Trade Policy at Cornell University Eswar Prasad outlined what the WEF’s cashless society will look like.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Prasad spoke about the rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and how the globalist elite will be able to control the public by managing what they can and can’t spend their own money on.

According to Prasad, the coming cashless society will be regulated by unelected officials at the WEF to ensure that people comply with what is considered to be “desirable.” Guns will be considered “extremely undesirable.”

He predicted that people will be prohibited from buying “less desirable” items such as “ammunition.”

“The government decides that units of central bank money can be used to purchase some things but not other things that it deems less desirable like say, ammunition or drugs or pornography or things of the sort.”

WATCH:

WEF agent openly telling you the coming digital cashless society will be regulated and those determined “less desirable” will be locked out



pic.twitter.com/SWGCJlZGax — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 6, 2023

Slaynews.com reports: Apparently, the WEF sees a cashless society as an opportunity to strip citizens of their rights to bear arms by making it impossible to buy ammunition.

The American Second Amendment may very well be the only thing preventing the nation from totally falling victim to the globalist agenda.

Once the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is rolled out globally, it appears that disarming the public will be a top priority.

An authoritarian regime could hypothetically prevent any combative or dissenting citizen from being allowed to purchase firearms or ammunition.

Or just block the public from buying guns or ammunition altogether.

But the push won’t likely end with guns.

Also, with growing propaganda connecting meat consumption to “climate change,” the government could use CBDCs to ration how much meat people are “allowed” to purchase.

The unelected group has already been pushing for individuals’ spending to be monitored to track their “carbon footprint,” as Slay News has reported.

The plans involve placing limits or blocks on people if their spending impacts the climate.

The WEF isn’t the only major group or political body promoting digital currency as leaders from around the world appear to be rolling out the technology in unison.

As Slay News reported last month, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced the IMF is “working hard on the concept of a global CBDC platform.”

"At the IMF we are working hard on the concept of a global CBDC platform": IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva https://t.co/Py7JLMovuc pic.twitter.com/N6txNHBaaE — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 19, 2023

Days later, the Governor of the Bank of France François Villeroy de Galhau declared that it’s the nation’s “duty” to create a digital Euro.

The First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Olga Skorobogatova told Forbes this week her nation also plans to launch a CBDC.

In late July, the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank’s FedNow digital currency is scheduled to be launched.

FedNow is officially an update to the Federal Reserve’s payment processing and settlement system and appears to be a backdoor to creating a private U.S. CBDC.

Similarly, the United Nations recently called for digital IDs to be introduced globally that are linked to individuals’ spending.

Meanwhile, the WEF is continuing to pressure world governments to advance plans to shift toward a cashless society.

As Slay News reported, the push for CBDCs was a key topic at the recent “Summer Davos.”

The WEF published a new report on CBDCs to coincide with its event in Communist China last week.

In its report, the WEF praises CBDCs, calls for “public-private partnerships” on digital cash, and urges governments to begin “advancing cashless societies.”