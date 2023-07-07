Ex-Secret Service Agent Reveals Only Possible Explanation For Cocaine In The White House

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino has blown up every White House “theory” regarding the discovery of cocaine in the Presidents official residence and explains why there is only one possibility for it being there.

White House Press Secretary Karine-Jean Pierre has already attempted to imply that White House tourists were to blame.

She said the cocaine was discovered in a “heavily traveled” area of the West Wing and that tours had taken place there on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She also went to great lengths to assure the press that a Biden family member could not be responsible because they were all out of town at the time.

Bongino however says there is absolutely no chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex.

TGP reports: Another theory advanced by the Biden regime is that it is “unlikely” we will ever know who left behind the cocaine.

As previously reported, the Bidens were away from the White House starting Friday and did not return until Tuesday.

Of course, this does not rule out the possibility that a family member left the coke behind before departing.

Dan Bongino says that this is exactly what happened. Bongino was in the U.S. secret service from 1999 until 2011. He was assigned to the Presidential Protection Division beginning in 2006 where he remained until his final year.

Bongino has firsthand knowledge of the extensive security checkpoints to enter the White House and only family can bypass them. For this reason, the only possibility is that a family member brought the cocaine into the West Wing.

There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex. No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those.

