CDC Study Confirms COVID Jab Lowers Male Life Expectancy By 24 Years

An official new study has confirmed that men who receive the Covid vaccine will tragically suffer a 24-year loss in their life expectancy.

Scientists have analyzed the official data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the UK government to determine the long-term harms of mRNA jabs.

The study aimed to weigh the balance of risk for the vaccines by calculating how long the negative side effects of mRNA vaccines take to reduce over time after a person receives each dose.

Disturbingly, researchers found that the damage doesn’t lessen over time but, instead, increases with each shot.

Slaynews.com reports: The CDC All-Cause Mortality data has shown that each vaccine dose increased mortality by seven percent in the year 2022 compared to the same figures for 2021.

The data revealed that each year, every vaccinated person becomes more and more likely to die at a rate of seven percent per dose, per year.

This means that the mRNA vaccines and booster shots are a “slow-acting genetic poison,” according to the study.

The study also found that the human body cannot recover from any amount of mRNA injections.

So taking 2021 as the baseline, a person who received five doses would be 350% more likely to die in 2031, 700% more likely to die in 2041, and 1050% more likely to die in 2051 than an unvaxxed person.

It is just like compound interest.

Using this result, we can calculate the loss in life expectancy for a 30-year-old male.

If we take the average life expectancy for the US, UK, and Canada, men are expected to live to around 80 years old today.

Life expectancy does increase over time but we can use 80 as a baseline for comparison.

Based on today’s life expectancy data, a 30-year-old unvaxxed male should expect another 50 years of life.

The findings from the study show that the life expectancy of a 30-year-old fully vaxxed person – two vaccines and three boosters – is now just 56 years.

When the data is analyzed compared to the number of vaccines, the study shows:

1 shot reduced the life expectancy of 30-year-old men by 13 years

2 shots reduced the life expectancy of 30-year-old men by 18 years

3 shots reduced the life expectancy of 30-year-old men by 20 years

4 shots reduced the life expectancy of 30-year-old men by 23 years

5 shots reduced the life expectancy of 30-year-old men by 24 years

Meanwhile, data on COVID-19 infection rates for the first 98 days from September 12, 2022, was taken when the bivalent vaccine was first offered to Cleveland Clinic employees.

Note that the vaccine was not mandated but offered.

On that same day, 6,199 employees were unvaccinated, 2,359 received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 13,804 were double vaccinated, 20,798 received three doses, while at least 3,538 received at least four or five doses of the original vaccine.

The results of the study revealed that the more doses of the original vaccine a person took, the more likely they were to catch COVID-19.

The findings suggest that the original coronavirus vaccine is not only ineffective against omicron but also anti-effective.

Data also shows that the vaccine doesn’t work against the present strain of COVID-19.

It can damage a person’s immune system in a dose-dependent manner.

This means the more doses that people receive, the more damage it will do to their immune systems.

If people were recovering from the first COVID-19 vaccine dose, then it would not have the same effect as the fifth dose, which is equivalent to a seven percent increase in mortality.

This is a long-term problem because people are not recovering from the damage done by the shots in terms of excess mortality.