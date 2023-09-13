Biden Threatens Journalists With FBI Raids if They Don’t Reject Impeachment Enquiry

The Biden regime has sent a letter warning journalists and media executives that they need to “ramp up” their criticism of the GOP’s impeachment inquiry or else potentially face the wrath of the DOJ.

“It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies,” Ian Sams, a spokesperson for Biden, wrote in the threatening letter, according to CNN.

“Covering impeachment as a process story – Republicans say X, but the White House says Y – is a disservice to the American public who relies on the independent press to hold those in power accountable,” Sams declared.

“And in the modern media environment, where every day liars and hucksters peddle disinformation and lies everywhere from Facebook to Fox, process stories that fail to unpack the illegitimacy of the claims on which House Republicans are basing all their actions only serve to generate confusion, put false premises in people’s feeds, and obscure the truth,” Sams added.

CNN immediately jumped on board, complying with Biden’s orders, and falsely claimed that McCarthy launched the impeachment inquiry against Biden “despite having found no evidence of a crime.”

“House Republicans, most of whom have denied that disgraced former President Donald Trump committed any wrongdoing, have long sought to baselessly portray Biden as a corrupt, crime-ridden politician engaged in sinister activities,” CNN shamelessly reported.

Infowars.com reports:But in fact, Republican investigators have collected a plethora of evidence against Biden since regaining the House majority in January, including phone calls, texts, emails, bank statements, photos, visitor logs, and sworn testimony.

REMINDER: For years, e-mails, texts, photos, voicemails, visitor logs, and witness testimony have shown Joe Biden was FULLY INVOLVED in his son Hunter's corrupt foreign business deals.pic.twitter.com/56edGsOHOo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2023

For example, an FBI FD-1023 form reveals Biden received millions of dollars from natural gas company Burisma Holdings CEO Mykola Zlochevsky through various shell companies.

Meanwhile, Trump was impeached TWICE based on much less evidence.

Trump’s first impeachment in 2019 was related to a phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inquiring about Biden’s corrupt activities in Ukraine, the transcript of which was declassified to dispel Democrat claims Trump withheld aid to Ukraine as a “quid pro quo” to get dirt on Biden.

Amazingly, it was then-Vice President Biden who openly bragged about withholding aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Ukrainian officials to fire state prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma Holdings, which had appointed Joe’s son Hunter Biden as a board member.

In 2018, Joe Biden bragged about withholding aide to Ukraine when he was Vice President until a Ukrainian prosecutor was fired. pic.twitter.com/IhQUVZ1DS1 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 20, 2023

In 2018, Joe Biden publicly boasted about his central role in having Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired.



By his own admission, Joe Biden said he made the removal of Prosecutor General Shokin – the man leading the investigation into Burisma, Hunter’s cash… pic.twitter.com/jDGNtpO5pg — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 12, 2023

Fox News interviews former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was reportedly targeted by the Biden family in their alleged illegal bribery scandal pic.twitter.com/QbIguPGhMR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 27, 2023

Despite the fact Democrats launched continuous and flimsy witch hunts and Deep State coups against Trump that have dragged on for years with the help of the sycophantic media, Democrat lawmakers are now lambasting Republicans for doing the same thing — albeit with much more evidence.