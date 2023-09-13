Trump Slams ‘Worse Than His Dad’ Alex Soros: ‘We Can’t Let This Spoiled Little Degenerate Win’

Former President Donald Trump slammed Alexander Soros after the son of globalist billionaire George Soros declared war on MAGA and admitted the Open Society Foundation will be shifting its global resources to focus on defeating Trump in 2024.

Alex Soros’ announcement regarding the re-direction of his daddy’s billions raised the ire of Trump who slammed the Soros family for disparaging the MAGA agenda and for funding prosecutors who have gone on to politically persecute him.

“We can’t let this spoiled little degenerate win,” Trump declared in a Truth Social post over the weekend.

“His daddy controls the D.A.’s and A.G.’s in America. They are destroying our Country. Mitch McConnell is helping them do it by doing NOTHING! An EMBARRASSMENT to the Republican Party. GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS!!!”

Trump’s statement was in response to news Alex Soros would re-focus his Open Society Foundations’ resources toward defeating MAGA in 2024, an undertaking Soros says is crucial toward preserving the European Union globalist bureaucracy and propping up the Ukraine war.

Alex Soros declared himself “more political than my father” after George Soros handed him the reins to the Open Society Foundation’s $25 billion warchest

In a recent op-ed published in Politico, Soros wrote:

“As someone who spends up to half their time working on the Continent and thinks former United States President Donald Trump — or at least someone with his isolationist and anti-European policies — will be the Republican nominee, I believe a MAGA-style Republican victory in next year’s U.S. presidential election could, in the end, be worse for the EU than for the U.S. Such an outcome will imperil European unity and undermine the progress achieved on many fronts in response to the war in Ukraine. “We are adapting OSF to be able to respond to whatever scenarios might emerge, on both sides of the Atlantic.” TRENDING: Eyewitnesses Accuse Prince Andrew of Raping Children in Ukraine Nightclub Alex Soros earlier this year also admitted in a Wall Street Journal article he’s “more political” than his father, and isn’t afraid to use money to help pursue political outcomes.

“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” Soros said.

Trump’s assessment of the situation appears to be on target as Soros and his father openly funnel millions from their NGOs to the political campaigns of far-left Democrats and extremist social justice causes.

Considering his own admissions, it certainly looks like Soros is openly declaring war on Trump and his legion of American supporters.