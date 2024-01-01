A Second Mysterious ‘Boom’ Shakes Homes In Central Texas

Authorities say they do not know what caused a mysterious loud boom that was heard in several parts of Central Texas on Saturday.
KXAN reported that residents in east Georgetown heard a loud blast that shook their homes on Saturday.
Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida said that GPD received several calls regarding the boom but could not determine the origin of the loud blast.
Saturdays mysterious boom follows one that also shook parts of Central Texas on Tuesday morning.
TGP reports: On Tuesday, Round Rock and Hutto residents also reported hearing a loud boom that vibrated their floors and windows.
The city of Round Rock confirmed a loud boom was heard throughout the city and is investigating what caused this mysterious loud blast.
WATCH:
Per KXAN:
After a mysterious “boom” shook parts of Central Texas on Tuesday morning, another “boom” has rattled areas around Georgetown.
Several KXAN viewers heard the blast in east Georgetown around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. One viewer who lives in the Saddle Creek neighborhood said the sound vibrated the floors and windows in their home.
Mysterious ‘boom’ shakes homes in parts of Central Texas, KXAN viewers say Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida said he heard the boom Saturday night, too. Around the same time, he said the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water main explosion—which could be connected to the “boom” heard.
Tchida said GPD received multiple calls about the “boom,” but the cause of the booms remains unclear.
