Bill Clinton To Be Identified As ‘John Doe 36’ In Epstein Court Documents

Bill Clinton will be identified as ‘Doe 36’ and mentioned over 50 times in court documents related to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein due to be unsealed this week.

Last month, it was reported hat dozens of Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile associates were in for a New Year’s surprise and may be named in court documents set to be released in the first days of 2024.

ABC news reported that “Hundreds of sealed court filings pertaining to the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein are set to be made public this week, and several prominent names, including Britain’s Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton, are expected to appear in the documents.”

The New York Post reports: Clinton, 77, is mentioned more than 50 times across redacted documents related to a 2015 lawsuit from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, according to ABC News.

Many of the references to Clinton are believed to stem from Giuffre’s attempts to compel the former president to testify against the late sex offender and his former paramour and coconspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Other Clinton mentions are expected to be related to attempts from both Maxwell and Giuffre to make Epstein come clean in 2016 after he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during a deposition in that lawsuit.

The documents are not expected to implicate Clinton in any illegal activity, ABC reported.

The names of more than 170 people — known only as John and Jane Does previously — with ties to Epstein are expected to be revealed in the documents after Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska ruled just before Christmas they would be unsealed in the new year.

Because of the New Year’s Day holiday, the documents are expected to be released beginning on January 2.