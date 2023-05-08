WEF Orders Govt’s to ARREST Citizens Who Read ‘Fake News’ Online

The World Economic Forum has ordered world governments to ban independent media, make it illegal to read non-mainstream news sources, and fill prisons with people who share opinions or articles deemed “false” by so-called fact-checkers.

The Trudeau regime was the first WEF-controlled government to outlaw independent media, meaning Canadians who share articles or posts online that are deemed ‘false’ by fact-checkers are liable to arrest and a hefty prison sentence.

Trudeau’s internet censorship legislation Bill C-11 has now become law after Canadian Senators voted last week to pass the bill. This should come as no surprise. The Canadian government has been completely penetrated by the WEF.

The once great nation of Ireland is also in danger of being conquered by the globalists.

Lawmakers in Ireland have passed a new law that will make it illegal for citizens to view or share any non-mainstream media content on their phones and computer devices.

The new legislation means that anything viewed online that has been deemed “hateful” by fact-checkers will result in prison time for those who have viewed or shared it.

Ireland is about to pass one of the most radical hate speech bills yet. Merely possessing "hateful" material on your devices is enough to face prison time.



Not only that, but the burden of proof is shifted to the accused, who is expected to prove they didn't intend to use the… https://t.co/DA41PEfvbt pic.twitter.com/UGKWzz66kM — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) April 28, 2023

George Orwell warned us that one day the authoritarian elite would seek to arrest us for the thoughts that we have.

Paul Murphy bravely stood up in the Irish parliament and denounced the new law as legislating for “thought crimes” in Ireland.

The new legislation in Ireland has sparked massive controversy with many people declaring it an attack on freedom of speech.

And they are not wrong. Nations like Ireland were once proud, patriotic and Christian. Now they are run by globalists beholden to the WEF

Current Irish Taoiseach (or prime minister) Leo Varadkar was a shock winner of the election in 2017. It is not a coincidence that he was named a WEF Young Global Leader the year before.

The globalists are now trying to sell us the concept of the global citizen. But before anyone signs up, they should definitely read the fine print.

The West lost its roots in Christianity and the WEF’s globalist agenda is the replacement.

According to the WEF, a new one world religion has arrived and it unites all of humanity in worshiping at the altar of climate science, techno-communism and eugenics. God, Jesus and Christianity is “fake news” that must be dismissed by humanity.

If you find it hard to believe Klaus Schwab’s WEF would go this far, you clearly haven’t been paying attention to developments in recent times. The blasphemy doesn’t stop there. Klaus Schwab’s right hand man Yuval Noah Harari has announced that the WEF has been so successful in its plans that they will turn humans into gods.

The WEF is also increasingly hostile to Christianity and major religions. If you read between the lines just a little, it’s clear the WEF is consciously attempting to supplant Jesus.

We already know what the media landscape will look like when the WEF have finished creating it in their own image – because they have told us.

The WEF has instructed mainstream media outlets and journalists to “cease and desist” reporting on anything that questions the Davos agenda and instead focus on more important issues such as “climate change” and “online misinformation.“

Adrian Monck, managing director of the WEF, slammed politicians who questioned the globalist body’s policy proposals, particularly in Canada, where a national debate has been raging about the WEF’s increasing control over the Trudeau regime.

According to Monck, anybody who questions anything the WEF says or does is spewing misinformation. And we know what the WEF wants to do with people who share opinions or articles deemed “false” by fact-checkers.

“Sadly, Canada was one of those places where…there’s a vulnerability to disinformation. It’s an open society. And…that particular strand of disinformation went into the mainstream,” Monck told CBC Radio’s The House in a Saturday interview.

“Canada should be talking about a lot of things right now. It shouldn’t really be talking about the World Economic Forum based here in Geneva.”

Except that the World Economic Forum based in Geneva is pulling the puppet strings in the Canadian parliament. Klaus Schwab has boasted about “penetrating” the Canadian government with his Young Global Leaders, including the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, among others.

So why shouldn’t Canadians being talking about their real leaders over there at the WEF in Geneva, Switzerland?

